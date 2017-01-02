OGDEN — A house fire in Ogden caused $80,000 in damage and displaced three people Monday.

Crews arrived at 2250 S. Jackson Ave. about 5:21 p.m., where the rear of the home was already engulfed in flames, Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Eric Bauman said.

Crews had the majority of the fire out within minutes, Bauman said, but not before extensive damage had been done. Firefighters then turned their attention to protecting other structures and extinguishing small flare-ups in the roof and attic.

A downed power line in the backyard, which was taken care of by the utility company, and winter conditions complicated firefighting efforts, Bauman said.

All three of the home's occupants were able to get out safely before crews arrived. The Red Cross was assisting them Monday night. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.