The Utah Jazz overcame cold shooting in the first half to rally past the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Gordon Hayward had a game-high 30 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Jazz (22-13) won the opener of a five-game road trip. Rudy Gobert added a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds, while Rodney Hood (15) and Shelvin Mack (15) also scored in double figures.

Utah trailed just 52-50 at halftime despite shooting 39.2 percent in the first half, and having only five first-half turnovers helped them stay close. The Jazz shot 41.9 percent from the field on the night.

Utah started the third quarter cold, too, going more than five minutes to start the third without a field goal and trailed Brooklyn (8-25) by nine in the period.

Behind Hayward, though, the Jazz rallied, making it a 70-70 game heading into the final quarter. In the fourth, Utah used a 9-0 run to take control at 89-78 and held off the Nets from there.

Former Jazzman Trevor Booker paced Brooklyn with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Alec Burks, whos recovering from an ankle injury, played his first minutes for Utah this season, logging three minutes, missing his only field-goal attempt and turning the ball over.

The Jazz next play at Boston on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. MST.