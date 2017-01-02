Almost exactly 18 months ago, Wayne Kirby of Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho, committed to play football at BYU, telling the Idaho State Journal it's where his father, who had passed away a month previous, would want him to go.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman's recruitment gained steam over the next few months, however, and he ultimately signed with the University of Oregon last February.

Fast forward to 2017, and Kirby will be transferring from Eugene to the Provo school, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.

I love everyone that has been on this ride with me, I'll miss you. 🐥🐱💯 pic.twitter.com/21tN5nsmgt — The Lonely Ranger (@wayne_kirby64) January 3, 2017

Kirby's announcement marks the end of a month-long transfer process. On December 4, he told the Deseret News he was interested in moving to BYU. The Ducks did not have a head coach at the time, however, as Mark Helfrich was fired Nov. 29 and Willie Taggart wasn't hired in his place until Dec. 7. Because of this, Kirby could not obtain the necessary permission to speak to Cougar coaches about transferring.

Kirby did receive the necessary permission upon Oregon's hiring of Taggart, the Ducks' athletic department confirmed with the Deseret News in December, leading to Monday's announcement.

In Kirby, BYU is getting a player who was courted by a number of Pac-12 schools during his initial recruitment in high school. As a freshman with the Ducks, he appeared in nine games, tallying 11 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Kirby's eligibility for 2017 is currently in question. He becomes the second player with ties to the Oregon football program to join the Cougars. Former Ducks commit John Vaka, a junior college transfer, signed with BYU on Dec. 22.

Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ryanwmcdonald.