PERRY — Logan Cefalos is feeling pretty popular these days. Letters are filling his Cache County home.

"They just keep coming," he said.

On Nov. 30, Cefalos attended the funeral of Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth, a father of three.

"I think about how tough it would be to lose my dad," he said.

Something about the funeral service stayed with him, so he decided to do something about it. He wrote a letter and sent it to a national police website asking for support for the Ellsworth family in the form of officers' patches.

"They just came in like a flood," he said.

They keep coming, some from as far away as the United Kingdom.

"It makes Bennett feel really good," he said.

Bennett is the oldest son of Ellsworth and one of Logan's best friends. The last time he went to his friend's house, he didn't come empty-handed.

"When we first brought him the patches, he was so excited with the Utah ones and then we brought in the big box," he said.

At last count, close to 950 badges have been sent to the Cefalos home. With the ways things are going, there will be many more drop-offs needed. It's something this third-grader is looking forward to.

"I've learned when you serve and help others, you feel really good inside," he said.

Logan is missing patches from only three states: Delaware, North Dakota and Vermont. He's hoping those will come in soon so he can show his friend the entire country supports him and his family.

If you would like to send police officers patches, you can mail them to Logan Cefalos, 1015 W. 2650 South, Perry, Utah 84302.