SALT LAKE CITY — Spy Hop Productions has received a $15,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its youth documentary arts program.

It was among more than $30 million in grants as part of the National Endowment for the Arts' first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017.

“The arts are for all of us, and by supporting organizations such as Spy Hop, the National Endowment for the Arts is providing more opportunities for the public to engage with the arts,” Jane Chu, endowment chairwoman, said in a statement. “Whether in a theater, a town square, a museum or a hospital, the arts are everywhere and make our lives richer.”

“We are honored and so grateful for the continued support from the National Endowment for the Arts,” Kasandra VerBrugghen, Spy Hop’s executive director, said in the statement. “This grant brings national recognition for the merit and excellence of the work of creative youth in Utah.”

Under the mentorship of professional artists, students in the documentary arts program will explore stories and issues pertinent to their lives and communities, while immersed in the artistic, technical, and theoretical aspects of film and audio documentary arts. Project partners include KRCL-FM, the Utah Education Network, the Salt Lake Film Society and the Utah Department of Juvenile Justice.

Spy Hop Productions is an after-school program that combines technology and the arts to teach courses such as film, radio, music, video game design and other media platforms.