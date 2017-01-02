Boys basketball

James Nelson, Salem Hills (Jr.)

Salem Hills enjoyed a 3-1 showing at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before the Christmas break, and James Nelson was a big part of that success.

Nelson averaged 23.8 ppg in four games, including 29 points against Chaparral, Colorado.

“Over the last five games, James has done a great job of attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line. He is also rebounding the ball well and finding his teammates when they are open,” said Salem Hills coach Jimmy DeGraffenried.

Nelson is averaging 19.6 ppg through 10 games this preseason, which the Skyhawks wrap up on Wednesday at North Sanpete.

Girls basketball

Ashley Beckstrand, Desert Hills (Sr.)

This BYU signee is proving why she’s one of the best players in the state so far this season.

She ranks fourth in the state in scoring at 21.0 ppg, and ranks eighth in steals at 4.0 spg.

In three games prior to the Christmas break, Beckstrand scored 26 points in a win over Olympus, 15 in a win over Bear River and then 19 in a win over Morgan.

“Ashley is very dedicated and works hard on her game. She brings great experience and has great knowledge of the game. Ashley is a big asset to our team, and I loved having her be part of our team,” said Desert Hills coach Ron Denos.

Wrestling

Mason Denton, Fremont (Fr.)

This 106-pound freshman is off to a dominant start to his high school career, and he’ll participate in the High School All-Star Duals at UVU on Tuesday.

Denton is 26-1 this season, with a title at the Layton Invitational. He beat two state placers en route to that title.

“Mason is a very disciplined and dedicated team member. He is very emotionally and mentally mature for being a freshman. Mason is a guy that is the first into the practice room, and the last one out, and is willing to put in the extra time it requires to become a champion,” said Fremont coach Cody Storey. “Many of the guys already are looking to him as a team leader, and someone they can count on to carry us in close matches. He has a very exciting style of wrestling that creates many scoring opportunities. I look forward to having him in our room for the next four years.”

Denton was a Super State champion in the junior high division last season, and he also plays football on Fremont’s junior high team.

Boys swimming

Tony Puertas, Maeser Prep (Jr.)

Tony Puertas is having a dominant season for Maeser Prep at the midpoint of the season.

He owns the best times in 2A in four events, and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

“Tony is disciplined and works hard so he truly deserves everything that he works for. All-around awesome student athlete,” said Maeser coach Aaron Burg.

He owns the best mark in 2A in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.05), 100 backstroke (57.17), 100 butterfly (52.95) and 200 individual medley (2:06.74).

Girls swimming

Rhyan White, Cottonwood (Jr.)

Last year’s 5A swimmer of the year is on pace to repeat as the top swimmer in 5A again this season.

Already this season she owns the best time in 5A in both the 100 butterfly (57.78) and 100 backstroke (56.23), along with the second-best time in the 200 individual medley (2:12.35) and the third-best time in the 100 freestyle (54.46)

She’s the defending 5A champion in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.