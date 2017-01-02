Three weeks and three Big Sky Player of the Week honors for Jeremy Senglin. The Weber State guard earned his third-straight weekly conference honor Monday after leading the Wildcats in two road wins at Montana State and Montana last week.

Senglin averaged 28.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and knocked down 13 3-pointers in WSU’s two wins to open Big Sky play.

He had 27 points and made eight 3-pointers in Thursday’s 87-75 win at Montana State. He followed that up with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five 3-pointers, including the game-winner, in Saturday’s 84-81 overtime win at Montana. It was his second career double-double, and he played all 45 minutes of the game.

In the two games, Senglin shot 54 percent from the field and was 13-of-22 from 3-point range for 59 percent. He was also 5-of-7 from the free-throw line and had five assists in the two games.

He shared this week’s Player of the Week honor with Southern Utah’s Randy Onuwasor.

On the season, the Arlington, Texas, native is third in the Big Sky in scoring at 20.4 points per game. He also leads the conference and ranks third in the nation in 3-pointers per game at 4.3.

During the last five games, all Wildcat wins, Senglin is averaging 25 points per game and has made 28 3-pointers.

This week Senglin also became Weber State’s career leader in 3-pointers, now with 269 for his career, which also ranks fourth in Big Sky history. He is also tied with Jimmy DeGraffenried for third in Weber State career scoring.

Weber State (7-6, 2-0) continues its road trip Saturday at Idaho State.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.