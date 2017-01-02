The 2017 All-Star Dual will bring together some of Utah's best wrestlers. Each classification will have a team as well a wildcard team made up of some of the best wrestlers from the five classifications. Here's some things to look for on Tuesday night.

Region 8 dominates: Region 8 has established itself as the premier league in wrestling regardless of classification. Region 8 boasts four of the top five teams in the 4A race with Wasatch, Payson, Uintah and Maple Mountain. Only Box Elder of Region 5 breaks in the top five. Wasatch will have six wrestlers in the event. All total, Region 8 will have 13 participants as Payson has three and Maple Mountain, Uintah and Salem Hills each have a pair of wrestlers.

Wasatch and Delta lead the way with six wrestlers: The Wasps will have six representatives, including Trevor Cluff (120), Zak Kohler (132), Steven Ballif (138), Corbin Smith (145), Ritchie Heywood (182) and DJ Cohen (195). Wasatch would have seven wrestlers in the event, but Jakob Discher (160) was injured in a recent tournament and won't compete Tuesday. Meanwhile, Delta will be represented by Brady Poulsen (120), Jason Hatch (160), Dallin Ewart (170), Tanner Shields (182), Jantsen Manis (220) and Brett Walker (285).

Feature match No. 1: Maple Mountain's Brandyn VanTassell takes on Bingham's Cole Moody at 170 pounds. VanTassell replaces the injured Discher. VanTassell is a senior and three-time state placer who finished second in state last season. Moody is a junior, a two-time state placer and returning state champion. Moody will be the favorite, but VanTassell is a rugged and fiery competitor. Look for a lower scoring match where a critical early takedown could be the difference.

Feature match No. 2: Payson senior Jed Loveless is a three-time state finalist and was a state champion as a sophomore. Brock Hardy is a junior with two previous state titles. Both wrestled at 145 pounds at the Reno Tournament of Champions, and Hardy won the tournament while Loveless took third, but the two did not wrestle each other. Hardy is the prohibitive favorite and is on a very short list as one of the best wrestlers Utah has ever produced. Loveless is tough and isn't afraid of a challenge. He lost to Taylor LaMont last year for a state title but gave the former Maple Mountain superstar his best match within the state. Look for Loveless to try to keep the match low scoring and close. The Lion grappler is also very good on top and will hope to control the match there while Hardy's offensive style and funk is very hard to stop.

Woods Cross' first all-star participant: Ben Harden has made history being the first participant from his school to take part in the event. Woods Cross is led by head coach Cole Sanderson, the son of Wasatch coaching legend Steve Sanderson and brother to Cael Sanderson, the current head coach at Penn State and four-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist. Harden and teammate Carson Halls have helped lead the Wildcat surge. The Wildcats had five state placers last season and made the top 10 and look to do the same this season. Harden is a wildcard entry at 138 pounds and will wrestle Logan Crandall of South Summit, the 2A representative.

Canyon View's Brady Lowry also makes history: Canyon View's first all-star participant will be Brady Lowry (138 pounds), whose father is the head coach. Lowry will wrestle Monticello's Zac Musselman. Both are sophomore superstars as Lowry placed third in state last year while winning over 50 matches, while Musselman won the state title as a freshman, beating a senior returning state champion in the state championship bout.

Summit County success: Utah and Wasatch counties have dominated wrestling for the past decade or so, while South Summit has enjoyed a great deal of success as well. But North Summit is also making some noise. North Summit and South Summit programs will have three and four wrestlers, respectively, representing the 2A squad. North Summit will be represented by Jaxon Cole (126), Taten Ringel (152), and Randin Pentz (220), while South Summit's representatives include Jayden Williams (106), Crandall (138), Ty Thornton (160) and Broughton Flygare (195).

Wasatch worn down?: A big question might be whether the Wasps might be a bit worn down going into Tuesday's events. This past weekend, Wasatch traveled to Minnesota to take part in "The Clash" where teams wrestle six duals against some of the top teams across the country. Wasatch went 2-1 on the first day to make the B pool but then went 0-3 on the second day to finish eighth overall out of the 32 participating teams. The team had to travel back to Utah on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see how the demands of extremely rugged competition and travel affect the Wasp wrestlers competing in the event.

Layton leads the way in 5A: Pleasant Grove has won the last six state titles, but in the 2017 All-Star Dual, the Vikings will have two entries in the event while Layton will have five. Four of these wrestlers will be on the 5A team while one will represent the wildcard team. Layton's representatives include wildcard representative Dalton Stutzman (106) and 5A team members Tyson Humphery (113), Terrell Barraclough (120), Tanner Benedict (126) and Austin Clem (170).

Rubber match at 126 pounds: Speaking of Benedict, he and North Summit's Cole will meet for the third time this season. Both have a victory against each other. The two met at the Layton Invitational in early December, then at the Reno Tournament of Champions. Expect another barn-burner as the margin of victory should again be razor thin.

Bear River and Duchesne with huge presence: Bear River and Duchesne will have a huge presence in the All-Star Dual with five wrestlers respectively. Bear River's all-stars include Zack Bingham (106), Holden Richards (132), Kaygen Canfield (145), Cooper Skinner (152) and Josh Madsen (285). Duchesne's representatives are Colby Harper (113), Stockton Moat (152), Steven Skewes (160), Gatlin Thompson (182) and Aaron Verduzco (285).

5A's freshman sensations: Fremont's Mason Denton (106) and Layton's Humpherys (113) will make their debut in the All-Star Dual as freshmen and look to contend for 5A state titles. Denton will wrestle Panguitch's Jonah Schoppe while Humpherys will take on North Sevier's Dillon Torgersen.

Intriguing rematches: Besides Benedict and Cole, there are some other rematches the all-star committee thought the fans should see. One of those is Payson's Chayce Loveless vs. Juab's Ashton Seely at 195 pounds. Loveless won the first bout by two points. Both placed at the Reno Tournament of Champions but in different weights. Seely was third at 195 pounds while Loveless finished fifth at 182 pounds. Another rematch will take place between Wasatch's Kohler and Morgan's Carlitos Nava at 132 pounds. The two met at the Reno Tournament of Champions where Kohler won by injury default when he was illegally slammed by Nava. Kohler ended up sixth and Nava seventh in the tournament.

Injuries and alternates: Besides Discher's injury, there have been other injuries requiring replacements. Desert Hill's Liam Williams will be replaced by Juab's Joey Aagard at 160 pounds. South Summit's Thornton will replace Discher but will wrestle a special wildcard match vs. Aagard. Monticello's Shandon Bradford is also injured and will be replaced by Panguitch's Kolton Owens. Owens will wrestle North Sevier's Shawn Sorensen at 132 pounds.

Tracking team scores: The six-team format has been used the past three years; 3A won in 2014, 5A in 2015 and 4A in 2016. The wildcard team has finished second in the last three meets, suggesting that often the second or third best wrestler is often in the same classification. However, the 4A team will be a bit hampered by the fact that three of its best wrestlers have been pulled for feature matches with two of the very best meeting each other in one feature match. The injuries and shuffling will also affect the team race. While team scores have been kept in the past 16 events, the committee over the years has de-emphasized the team element in favor of emphasizing individual matchups, sometimes putting wrestlers from the same classification or from different weights against each other in feature matches. So keep that in mind when gauging what classification is the strongest.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sports writer. Preece was also the head coach for Provo High School from 1994-2006, and in 2006 he was named the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.