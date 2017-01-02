The University of Utah football program will for sure be losing one player early to the NFL.

Junior All-Pac-12 safety Marcus Williams announced via Twitter Monday afternoon that he will skip his final year of collegiate eligibility and enter his name in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams played in all 26 of the Utes' games during his first two years in Salt Lake City, and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2015 after snagging five interceptions with 66 tackles.

Injury limited him to 11 games in 2016 (nine starts), but he again had five interceptions to go along with 64 tackles, three pass breakups and two fumbles with two recoveries.

Williams' departure is another loss for a Utah secondary that will see Dominique Hatfield, Reggie Porter, Justin Thomas and Brian Allen graduate. The program has signed junior college transfer Corrion Ballard, and another junior college defensive back, Tareke Lewis, is committed to the program as is standout high school defensive back Jaylon Johnson.

On Sunday, Utah junior offensive lineman Garett Bolles said via Twitter that he and his wife are still discussing the decision to stay at the university or have him declare for the draft, but that they'd make a decision sometime this week.

Junior Lowell Lotulelei was considered a sure-fire draftee before the season, but injuries limited him throughout the campaign, and his plans are unknown.