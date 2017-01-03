BYU ended the football season with a 9-4 record, including a bowl win over a low-wattage opponent. Utah also finished with a 9-4 record, including a bowl win over a low-wattage opponent.
So naturally both fan bases will spend the off-season dismissing and disparaging one another.
But would the talk be the same if they were both 4-8?
Put it this way: Nothing changed when the teams took a two-year break in football. Nor has it changed this year while the basketball rivalry is on hold.
When it comes to rivalries, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.