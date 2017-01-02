BROOKLYN — Alec Burks, who is usually a man of a few words, could hardly contain his enthusiasm as he talked to a handful of media after the Jazz's shootaround Monday morning.

Burks, who, except for a couple of games last April, has been out of the Jazz lineup for a year since injuring his leg on Dec. 26 against the Clippers has been cleared to play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets (5:30 p.m. MT).

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I know my leg’s strong, I made sure I’m ready. I didn’t rush back — I’m stable now. I love to play this game and I miss it, so it’s going to be a very exciting time.”

Coach Quin Snyder said he’s happy to have Burks finally back, but he cautioned against unrealistic expectations and indicated Burks may not even play 10 minutes tonight.

“He hasn’t played in a year. People are going to watch him play tonight and going to evaluate him. To me, it's not worthwhile. To me, the evaluation is that he’s going to play. We need to be patient with his play, not only his play but how much. I would be surprised if it’s double-figz minutes. We want to see how he is. That’s the main thing."

Burks’ teammates are also happy to have him back on the floor.

“Oh man, were excited for him, ready to get him back out on the court,” said Gordon Hayward. “He knows that. We’re ready to have him back and couldn’t be more excited.”

JAZZ NOTES: George Hill will miss Monday's game after getting hit in the face in Saturday night’s game against Phoenix and getting 22 stitches for a lacerated lip. He is still under an NBA-mandated protocol for concussion-like symptoms and didn't attend Monday's shootaround . . . Joe Johnson will be honored with a video tribute tonight by the Nets for his four seasons spent with the franchise . . . Dante Exum is still out with knee tendinitis, but he participated in shootaround Monday and will be re-evaluated later this week . . . The Jazz head to Boston after the game and will play the Celtics Tuesday night.