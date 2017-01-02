Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, right, rests his hand on a Bible held by his wife, Saysha, as he is sworn in for a new term by Utah Supreme Court Justice John Pearce, left, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday. As the first Monday of the calendar year fell on a state and federal holiday, the governor, lieutenant governor and other constitutional officers were sworn in individually on Monday to maintain the continuation of executive authority in the state. A public swearing-in and inauguration ceremony will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Capitol. The ceremony, is open to the public, will include Gov. Herbert's inaugural address, as well as performances by BYU Vocal Point, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band. The ceremony will conclude with a 19-gun salute and flyover by the Utah National Guard. All Utahns are invited to attend. Limited public seating will be available, and attendees should be in place by 10:30 a.m. Parking is limited, and the public is encouraged to use a free inauguration shuttle service that will be provided from City Creek Center to the Capitol beginning at 9 a.m.