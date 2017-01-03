It was an interesting year for college football in Utah. The Utes jumped out to a hot start but faltered down the stretch on their way to a nine-win season.

The BYU Cougars opened up the season with three losses in four tries before reeling off eight wins in nine games to come out with nine wins of their own.

As for the Aggies, they struggled most of the season on their way to a three-win campaign.

While each of the in-state Division I schools had differing levels of success, plenty of players had great individual seasons.

There were also some great performances from Utah players who played their college football outside the state.

This team is the players with local ties or from local teams who had the best seasons.

Offense

Quarterback

Luke Falk, Logan, junior, Washington State

While Taysom Hill, Troy Williams and Kent Myers all had their moments to shine, Luke Falk was the easy choice. Falk was one of the best passers in the country for the 8-5 Cougars. He completed 70 percent of his throws for 4,468 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Honorable mention: Taysom Hill, BYU; Troy Williams, Utah

Running back

Joe Williams, senior, Utah

Even after taking four games off, Williams was easily the Utes' leading rusher. He finished with 210 carries for 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns, including the best rushing performance in school history when he totaled 332 yards and four touchdowns in a win over UCLA.

Jamaal Williams, senior, BYU

Like Joe Williams for the Utes, Jamaal Williams was the Cougars' leading rusher even though he missed time. He finished with 234 carries for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also put up the best rushing day in school history when he registered 286 yards and five scores in the win over Toledo.

Wide receiver

Marcus Kemp, Layton, senior, Hawaii

Kemp had a terrific senior year in leading the Warriors in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. One of his best games came in a 34-27 double-overtime win over Air Force when he totaled six catches for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the season, he registered 73 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight scores.

Tim Patrick, senior, Utah

Even though he was rocked by injuries, Patrick still had a really solid season for the Utes. He was at his best early on when he had three 100-yard receiving games, including a six-catch game for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 34-17 win over San Jose State.

On the season, he caught 45 passes for 711 yards and five touchdowns.

John Ursua, Cedar, freshman, Hawaii

Ursua put up big numbers in his first season on the field with the Warriors. He had one of his best showings in a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee in the Hawaii Bowl with six receptions for 120 yards.

On the season, he caught 53 passes for 652 yards and three touchdowns.

Ron'Quavion Tarver, sophomore, Utah State

Tarver was the Aggies' most productive receiver all season long. One of his best games came in a 27-20 loss to Air Force when he totaled nine receptions for 143 yards.

On the season, he recorded 46 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns.

Honorable mention: Nick Kurtz, BYU; Colby Pearson, BYU; Raelon Singleton, Utah

Tight end

Wyatt Houston, senior, Utah State

Houston was one of the most consistent weapons in the passing game for the Aggies. His best game came in a 38-20 win over Fresno State when he caught five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, he registered 36 receptions for 331 yards and two scores.

Honorable mention: Evan Moeai, Utah; Dalton Schultz, Bingham, Stanford

Offensive line

Garrett Bolles, junior, Utah

Bolles was a dominating force on the line in his first season with the Utes. He earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors while helping to lead the Utah rushing attack to 214 yards and two scores a game.

His play at left tackle also earned him second-team All-American honors from USA Today.

Isaac Asiata, senior, Utah

Asiata had a terrific senior season on the line for the Utes. He earned the Pac-12's Morris Trophy as the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year as voted on by the league's starting defensive linemen. The left guard was also named Second-Team All-Pac-12.

Tejan Koroma, junior, BYU

Koroma had a big junior season for the Cougars. He earned Phil Steele First-Team All-Independent honors for the third season in a row as the Cougars starting center after helping to carry the BYU ground attack to more than 200 yards and two touchdowns per game.

Keyan Norman, junior, BYU

The Southern Utah transfer made a significant impact for the Cougars during his first season in Provo. He garnered Phil Steele Second-Team All-independent honors after he helped the Cougars average more than 200 yards rushing a game.

Austin Albrecht, senior, Utah State

Albrecht had a solid senior season as his second full season as a starter for the Aggies. He was named an honorable mention All-MWC honoree while earning Phil Steele third-team All-MWC after he led the team with 90 knockdowns, according to Utahstateaggies.com.

Honorable mention: Tuni Kanuch, BYU; Sam Tevi, Utah; Salesi Uhatafe, Utah; Austin Stephens, Utah State; Jake Simonich, Utah State

All-purpose

Rayshad Lewis, freshman, Utah State

Lewis was an effective weapon in the passing and running game during his first season with the Aggies. He finished second on the team with 40 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 carries for 110 yards and another score.

Honorable mention: Cory Butler-Byrd, Utah

Offensive MVP

Luke Falk

While both Jamaal Williams and Joe Williams made a strong case, what Falk did in the passing game for Washington State was just impossible to overlook. While his yardage and completion percentage numbers were impressive, the fact that he threw more touchdowns (38) than Hill, Myers and Troy Williams combined (37), made the difference.

Defense

Defensive line

Hunter Dimick, senior, Utah

Dimick had a monster season in his last year on the hill. He earned All-Pac-12 First-Team honors after he recorded 54 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, seven pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.

Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, East, senior, USC

Tu'ikolovatu was named Second-Team All-Pac-12 in his only season with the Trojans after he finished totaled 45 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a pass break-up.

Porter Gustin, Salem Hills, sophomore, USC

Gustin had few problems making the transition from linebacker to defensive end. He garnered All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after he totaled 64 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four pass break-ups.

Pita Taumoepenu, senior, Utah

It was just too hard to ignore the big-play ability Taumoepenu showed all season. He earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors after he recorded 41 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He added four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

Honorable mention: Sae Tautu, BYU; Logan Taele, BYU; Tueni Lupeamanu, Herriman, Idaho; Lowell Lotulelei, Utah; Felipo Mokofisi, Utah; Pasoni Tasini, Utah; Travis Seefeldt, Utah State; Ricky Ali'ifua, Utah State

Linebacker

Dakota Cox, Juan Diego, senior, New Mexico

Cox had another solid season with the Lobos as he led the team with 90 tackles in 12 games. He also totaled 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass break-ups and an interception to garner All-MWC Honorable Mention accolades.

Butch Pau'u, sophomore, BYU

Pau'u was a tackling machine for the Cougars during his first season as a starter. Even though he missed three games with injuries, he still finished second on the team with 83 tackles. He added seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Fred Warner, junior, BYU

Warner was a consistent force for the BYU defense all season. He earned Phil Steele Second-Team All-Independent honors after he led the team with 86 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also chipped in with six pass break-ups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one of the most impressive interception returns for a touchdown you will ever see.

Francis Bernard, junior, BYU

Bernard had a big year for the Cougars after he made the switch from running back. He finished second on the team with 80 tackles to earn Phil Steele All-Independent second-team recognition. He added 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three pass break-ups and two sacks.

Honorable mention: Kaden Elliss, Judge Memorial, Idaho; Gabriel Sewell, Desert Hills, Nevada

Secondary

Fish Smithson, Highland, senior, Kansas

Smithson had another huge season for Kansas even though the Jayhawks struggled as a team. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 recognition after he recorded a team-leading 93 tackles and four interceptions. He added six pass break-ups, 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

Marcus Williams, junior, Utah

Williams was one of the elite members of a very good Utah defense. He led the team with five interceptions while finishing fifth with 64 tackles. He also totaled three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to earn Second-Team All-Pac-12.

Kai Nacua, senior, BYU

Nacua had a fantastic senior season for the Cougars in the secondary. He led the team with six interceptions while totaling 48 tackles to earn Phil Steele First-Team All-Independent honors.

Chase Hansen, sophomore, Utah

Hansen earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention recognition after he led the Utes with 90 tackles. He added nine pass break-ups, 7.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Honorable mention: Stratton Brown, Riverton, Fresno State

All-purpose

Harvey Langi, senior, BYU

Langi showed how versatile he was during his senior season as he played on the defensive line, linebacker and even spent some time playing running back. Even though he bounced around, he had a very productive season with 57 tackles, including five tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two pass break-ups.

He added 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Defensive MVP

Hunter Dimick

While others had very impressive seasons, Dimick was the clear choice for defensive MVP. He had at least one sack in eight of the Utes' 13 games, including a performance for the ages against Arizona State when he totaled 6.5 tackles for loss, including five sacks.

Special teams

Kicker

Andy Phillips, senior, Utah

Phillips capped off his special Utah career by earning Second-Team All-Pac-12 after he converted on 21 of 25 field goal attempts. He added 43 extra points to finish the year with 106 points.

Honorable mention: Rhett Almond, BYU

Punter

Mitch Wishnowsky, sophomore, Utah

Wishnowsky won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter after he averaged 47.7 yards on 64 punts. Of those 64 punts, 30 traveled more than 50 yards while 34 of them were downed inside the 20. Even more remarkable is that only two were touchbacks.

Honorable mention: Jonny Linehan, BYU

Kick returner

Cory Butler-Byrd, senior, Utah

Butler-Byrd had a nice year returning kicks even though he didn't have very many chances. He finished the season by averaging 27.2 yards on 12 returns and a touchdown.

Honorable mention: Kyle Fulks, Utah

Punt returner

Boobie Hobbs, junior, Utah

Hobbs finished seventh in the nation in punt return yards (274) and punt return touchdowns (one) while leading the nation with 35 punt returns.

Honorable mention: Garrett Juergens

Special teams MVP

Mitch Wishnowsky

It was hard to imagine anyone ever filling the shoes of two-time Ray Guy Award winner Tom Hackett, but Wishnowsky did just that. He brought home the Utes' third straight Ray Guy while earning consensus All-American honors.