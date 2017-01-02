The 2016 NFL regular season wrapped up Sunday, and several locals finished the year strong.

Among the top performers were former Utah wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner and former Utah running back Devontae Booker.

Smith Sr. played his final pro game after a 16-year NFL career, starting at wideout for Baltimore in a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati. Smith had three receptions for 34 yards in his final game and finished the year with 70 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns for the Ravens.

“I enjoyed it, but it’s over and done. I know it’s my time,” Smith told baltimoreravens.com. “People tell me I should play another year and I probably could. But what I’d lose, I’m not willing to risk.”

Wagner had a team-leading 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops, for Seattle in their 25-23 win over San Francisco. He also had two sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery for the Seahawks. Wagner finished the year with an NFL-leading 167 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception.

The rookie Booker scored twice for Denver in a 24-6 win over Oakland. He had an 11-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, then added a 43-yard touchdown reception in the second. Booker finished the day with 14 carries for 57 yards and two receptions for 52 yards. On the year, he had 174 carries for 612 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 21 receptions for 265 yards and Sunday’s TD reception.

Here’s a look at how the other players with Utah ties performed in the NFL in Week 17:

BENGALS 27, RAVENS 10

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, ILB, Utah State and Fremont High: Had six tackles, including four solo stops, and a pass deflection on 37 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams in his most extensive action of the year. Final 2016 stats: 21 tackles, 1 pass deflection

Baltimore

Dennis Pitta, TE, BYU: Started at tight end and had a team-high 11 receptions for 91 yards on 16 targets while playing 54 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 86 receptions, 729 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Steve Smith Sr., WR, Utah: See above.

Eric Weddle, SS, Utah: Started at strong safety and had four tackles and a pass deflection on 60 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 89 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

On injured reserve: Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High; De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU

On practice squad: Robertson Daniel, CB, BYU

COLTS 24, JAGUARS 20

Indianapolis

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter and had three carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 18 yards on 36 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 47 carries, 164 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 26 receptions, 179 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars

On injured reserve: Jeremiah Poutasi, G/T, Utah

PATRIOTS 35, DOLPHINS 14

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Started at defensive back and had two tackles, including one solo stop, on 58 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 26 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 1 interception

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had two tackles, including one on special teams, on 19 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats (with Patriots and Lions): 52 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played seven special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 1 tackle

Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle on 14 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 2 tackles

On injured reserve: Koa Misi, LB, Utah

VIKINGS 38, BEARS 10

Minnesota

Matt Asiata, RB, Utah, Snow College and Hunter High: Started at running back and had eight carries for 14 yards and three receptions for 31 yards on 25 offensive snaps and seven on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 121 carries, 402 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 32 receptions, 263 receiving yards

Chicago

Paul Lasike, RB/FB, BYU: Not active for game. Final 2016 stats: 3 carries, 8 rushing yards, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played five special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 1 tackle

On practice squad: Dres Anderson, WR, Utah

JETS 30, BILLS 10

No locals

EAGLES 27, COWBOYS 13

Philadelphia

On practice squad: Anthony Denham, TE, Utah

STEELERS 27, BROWNS 24

Cleveland

Stephen Paea, DT, Snow College and Timpview High: Not active for game. Final 2016 stats: 12 tackles, 0.5 sack

On injured reserve: Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High

On practice squad: Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU

BUCCANEERS 17, PANTHERS 16

Tampa Bay

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Played 10 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Final 2016 stats (with Buccaneers and Seahawks): 10 tackles, 1 sack

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, G, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center and played all 69 Panthers offensive snaps and five on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 9 games played, 5 games started

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackles and had three tackles on 40 defensive snaps and five on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 26 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection

Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle on 15 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 6 tackles

Paul Soliai, DT, Utah: Not active for game. Final 2016 stats: 8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

TITANS 24, TEXANS 17

Tennessee

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing all 74 Titans defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 38 tackles, 10 pass deflections, 2 interceptions

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 70 defensive snaps, second-most on the team, and four on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 22 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception

Houston

Tony Bergstrom, C, Utah and Skyline High: Played four special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 15 games played

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played 52 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 15 games started

FALCONS 38, SAINTS 32

Atlanta

D.J. Tialavea, TE, Utah State and West Jordan High: Played 16 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 1 reception, 1 receiving yard, 1 receiving touchdown

On injured reserve: Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah

New Orleans

Paul Kruger, DE, Utah and Timpanogos High: Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle on 32 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 25 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection, 1 safety

On practice squad: Brian Blechen, LB, Utah

BRONCOS 24, RAIDERS 6

Denver

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: See above.

On injured reserve: Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College; Sam Brenner, C, Utah

On practice squad: Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State

Oakland

James Cowser, LB/DE, Southern Utah and Davis High: Had a season-high three tackles, including two solo stops, on 12 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Had one tackle on seven defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 22 tackles, 1 pass deflection

Donald Penn, T, Utah State: Started at left tackle and played 48 offensive snaps before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 16 games started, 1 receiving touchdown

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including one solo stop, on 71 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 40 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2 interceptions

CARDINALS 44, RAMS 6

Arizona

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Had a season-high 12 carries for 60 yards and a 1-yard touchdown, as well as a special teams tackle, on 31 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 18 carries, 157 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 6 receiving yards

On injured reserve: Alani Fua, ILB, BYU

Los Angeles

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Started at free safety and intercepted Carson Palmer to start the second quarter, returning the pick 19 yards. He also had five tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection on 61 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 50 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 sack

CHIEFS 37, CHARGERS 27

Kansas City

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 21 of 28 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He played 58 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 328 of 489 passing, 3,502 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 8 interceptions; 48 carries, 134 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Daniel Sorensen, DB, BYU: Had six total tackles, including four solo and two on special teams, and intercepted a second-quarter pass in the end zone off San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers. He added two pass deflections and played 45 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 63 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 defensive touchdown, 1 sack

On practice squad: Jordan Devey, OL, American Fork High and Snow College

San Diego

On reserve/suspended by commissioner list: Tenny Palepoi, DT, Utah, Snow College and Skyline High

SEAHAWKS 25, 49ERS 23

Seattle

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: See above.

On injured reserve: Will Tukuafu, FB, East High

San Francisco

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Started at center and played all 61 49ers offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 16 games started

GIANTS 19, REDSKINS 10

N.Y. Giants

On injured reserve: Uani ‘Unga, MLB, BYU

Washington

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Played 22 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats (with Redskins and Dolphins): 2 tackles

On practice squad: Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah

PACKERS 31, LIONS 24

Green Bay

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Had two special teams tackles on 12 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 6 tackles

Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State: Played two defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 18 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and had three tackles, including a solo stop, and a quarterback hurry on 50 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 35 tackles, 2 sacks

Miles Killebrew, SS, Southern Utah: Had four tackles, including three solo stops, on 12 defensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 28 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including two solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing all 75 Lions defensive snaps and eight on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 57 tackles, 9 pass deflections

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had a tackle on 45 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 22 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1.5 sacks

Comings and goings

On Wednesday, wide receiver Hunter Sharp (Utah State) signed to the Broncos’ practice squad while linebacker Brian Blechen (Utah) signed to the Saints’ practice squad

Total locals on rosters (as of Monday, Jan. 2): 62, 42 on active rosters, eight on practice squads, 11 on injured reserve and one on reserve/suspended by commissioner list.