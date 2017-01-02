The 2016 NFL regular season wrapped up Sunday, and several locals finished the year strong.
Among the top performers were former Utah wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner and former Utah running back Devontae Booker.
Smith Sr. played his final pro game after a 16-year NFL career, starting at wideout for Baltimore in a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati. Smith had three receptions for 34 yards in his final game and finished the year with 70 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns for the Ravens.
“I enjoyed it, but it’s over and done. I know it’s my time,” Smith told baltimoreravens.com. “People tell me I should play another year and I probably could. But what I’d lose, I’m not willing to risk.”
Wagner had a team-leading 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops, for Seattle in their 25-23 win over San Francisco. He also had two sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery for the Seahawks. Wagner finished the year with an NFL-leading 167 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception.
The rookie Booker scored twice for Denver in a 24-6 win over Oakland. He had an 11-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, then added a 43-yard touchdown reception in the second. Booker finished the day with 14 carries for 57 yards and two receptions for 52 yards. On the year, he had 174 carries for 612 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 21 receptions for 265 yards and Sunday’s TD reception.
Here’s a look at how the other players with Utah ties performed in the NFL in Week 17:
BENGALS 27, RAVENS 10
Cincinnati
Nick Vigil, ILB, Utah State and Fremont High: Had six tackles, including four solo stops, and a pass deflection on 37 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams in his most extensive action of the year. Final 2016 stats: 21 tackles, 1 pass deflection
Baltimore
Dennis Pitta, TE, BYU: Started at tight end and had a team-high 11 receptions for 91 yards on 16 targets while playing 54 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 86 receptions, 729 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Steve Smith Sr., WR, Utah: See above.
Eric Weddle, SS, Utah: Started at strong safety and had four tackles and a pass deflection on 60 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 89 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
On injured reserve: Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High; De’Ondre Wesley, OT, BYU
On practice squad: Robertson Daniel, CB, BYU
COLTS 24, JAGUARS 20
Indianapolis
Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter and had three carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 18 yards on 36 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 47 carries, 164 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 26 receptions, 179 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Jacksonville Jaguars
On injured reserve: Jeremiah Poutasi, G/T, Utah
PATRIOTS 35, DOLPHINS 14
New England
Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Started at defensive back and had two tackles, including one solo stop, on 58 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 26 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 1 interception
Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had two tackles, including one on special teams, on 19 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats (with Patriots and Lions): 52 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble
Miami
John Denney, LS, BYU: Played seven special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 1 tackle
Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle on 14 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 2 tackles
On injured reserve: Koa Misi, LB, Utah
VIKINGS 38, BEARS 10
Minnesota
Matt Asiata, RB, Utah, Snow College and Hunter High: Started at running back and had eight carries for 14 yards and three receptions for 31 yards on 25 offensive snaps and seven on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 121 carries, 402 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 32 receptions, 263 receiving yards
Chicago
Paul Lasike, RB/FB, BYU: Not active for game. Final 2016 stats: 3 carries, 8 rushing yards, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards
Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played five special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 1 tackle
On practice squad: Dres Anderson, WR, Utah
JETS 30, BILLS 10
No locals
EAGLES 27, COWBOYS 13
Philadelphia
On practice squad: Anthony Denham, TE, Utah
STEELERS 27, BROWNS 24
Cleveland
Stephen Paea, DT, Snow College and Timpview High: Not active for game. Final 2016 stats: 12 tackles, 0.5 sack
On injured reserve: Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High
On practice squad: Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU
BUCCANEERS 17, PANTHERS 16
Tampa Bay
Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Played 10 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Final 2016 stats (with Buccaneers and Seahawks): 10 tackles, 1 sack
Carolina
Tyler Larsen, G, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center and played all 69 Panthers offensive snaps and five on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 9 games played, 5 games started
Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackles and had three tackles on 40 defensive snaps and five on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 26 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection
Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle on 15 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 6 tackles
Paul Soliai, DT, Utah: Not active for game. Final 2016 stats: 8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
TITANS 24, TEXANS 17
Tennessee
Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing all 74 Titans defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 38 tackles, 10 pass deflections, 2 interceptions
LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 70 defensive snaps, second-most on the team, and four on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 22 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception
Houston
Tony Bergstrom, C, Utah and Skyline High: Played four special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 15 games played
Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played 52 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 15 games started
FALCONS 38, SAINTS 32
Atlanta
D.J. Tialavea, TE, Utah State and West Jordan High: Played 16 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 1 reception, 1 receiving yard, 1 receiving touchdown
On injured reserve: Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah
New Orleans
Paul Kruger, DE, Utah and Timpanogos High: Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle on 32 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 25 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection, 1 safety
On practice squad: Brian Blechen, LB, Utah
BRONCOS 24, RAIDERS 6
Denver
Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: See above.
On injured reserve: Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College; Sam Brenner, C, Utah
On practice squad: Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State
Oakland
James Cowser, LB/DE, Southern Utah and Davis High: Had a season-high three tackles, including two solo stops, on 12 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Had one tackle on seven defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 22 tackles, 1 pass deflection
Donald Penn, T, Utah State: Started at left tackle and played 48 offensive snaps before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 16 games started, 1 receiving touchdown
Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including one solo stop, on 71 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 40 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2 interceptions
CARDINALS 44, RAMS 6
Arizona
Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Had a season-high 12 carries for 60 yards and a 1-yard touchdown, as well as a special teams tackle, on 31 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 18 carries, 157 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 reception, 6 receiving yards
On injured reserve: Alani Fua, ILB, BYU
Los Angeles
Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Started at free safety and intercepted Carson Palmer to start the second quarter, returning the pick 19 yards. He also had five tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection on 61 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 50 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 sack
CHIEFS 37, CHARGERS 27
Kansas City
Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 21 of 28 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He played 58 offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 328 of 489 passing, 3,502 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 8 interceptions; 48 carries, 134 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns
Daniel Sorensen, DB, BYU: Had six total tackles, including four solo and two on special teams, and intercepted a second-quarter pass in the end zone off San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers. He added two pass deflections and played 45 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 63 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 defensive touchdown, 1 sack
On practice squad: Jordan Devey, OL, American Fork High and Snow College
San Diego
On reserve/suspended by commissioner list: Tenny Palepoi, DT, Utah, Snow College and Skyline High
SEAHAWKS 25, 49ERS 23
Seattle
Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: See above.
On injured reserve: Will Tukuafu, FB, East High
San Francisco
Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Started at center and played all 61 49ers offensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 16 games played, 16 games started
GIANTS 19, REDSKINS 10
N.Y. Giants
On injured reserve: Uani ‘Unga, MLB, BYU
Washington
Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Played 22 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats (with Redskins and Dolphins): 2 tackles
On practice squad: Kendal Thompson, WR, Utah
PACKERS 31, LIONS 24
Green Bay
Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Had two special teams tackles on 12 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 6 tackles
Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State: Played two defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 18 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection
Detroit
Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and had three tackles, including a solo stop, and a quarterback hurry on 50 defensive snaps. Final 2016 stats: 35 tackles, 2 sacks
Miles Killebrew, SS, Southern Utah: Had four tackles, including three solo stops, on 12 defensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 28 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection
Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had three tackles, including two solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing all 75 Lions defensive snaps and eight on special teams. Final 2016 stats: 57 tackles, 9 pass deflections
Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had a tackle on 45 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps. Final 2016 stats: 22 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1.5 sacks
Comings and goings
On Wednesday, wide receiver Hunter Sharp (Utah State) signed to the Broncos’ practice squad while linebacker Brian Blechen (Utah) signed to the Saints’ practice squad
Total locals on rosters (as of Monday, Jan. 2): 62, 42 on active rosters, eight on practice squads, 11 on injured reserve and one on reserve/suspended by commissioner list.