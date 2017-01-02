For anyone who knows the low-key and likable Aaron Roderick, it was painful to see on Friday he had been released as Utah’s co-offensive coordinator.

It wasn’t a surprise. Utah’s offense was 106th nationally in red zone scoring, eighth in Pac-12 scoring offense and ninth in passing offense.

When a team falls as short of expectations as did Utah — losing three of its last four regular-season games — action is often taken. So coach Kyle Whittingham let go of longtime friend Roderick, while running backs coach Dennis Erickson retired.

For even the most ardent Roderick supporter, it would be hard to say he got unfairly treated in the high-stakes business of college football. In 2015 he got his third chance in six years to be an offensive coordinator. Whittingham has struggled with stability at that coaching position; he has had eight offensive coordinators, seven in one seven-year span.

That doesn’t lend itself to continuity on the field.

So Utah’s offense continues to struggle. Troy Williams was an improvement at quarterback, but still inconsistent. Joe Williams was a great running back, but ended up being all the offense the Utes had.

It wasn’t Roderick’s fault when his quarterback would overthrow an open man. It was his fault when opponents could guess what plays were coming. But the simple fact is that when things don’t work for a team, particularly the offense, someone has to take the fall.

Utah is in a tough spot, revamping again. Whittingham hired Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Troy Taylor on Monday.

Despite continued efforts at improving offensive production, it hasn’t stabilized. Until Utah gets both a quarterback and coordinator who can consistently generate touchdowns via the air, as well as on the ground, the Utes will remain where they are: a good team, a tough opponent, but not a championship contender.