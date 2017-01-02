In its continued quest to improve its passing game, the University of Utah has hired Eastern Washington co-offensive coordinator and passing guru Troy Taylor as its new offensive coordinator.

The move comes less than 72 hours after the program announced that assistant head coach/running backs coach Dennis Erickson would be retiring and that co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick would not be retained.

Taylor will arrive in Salt Lake City after directing the top passing offense in the FCS in 2016. The Eagles averaged an FCS-best 401.0 passing yards, 529.6 total yards and 42.4 points per game in 2016, all of which were in the top three in FCS.

Additionally, sophomore quarterback Gage Gubrud set an NCAA FCS single-season record by passing for 5,160 yards, while throwing 48 touchdown passes. His 368.6 passing yards per game led FCS.

Before going to Eastern Washington, Taylor ran The Passing Academy in California, and as the head coach at Folsom High School, he tutored Washington quarterback Jake Browning.

“I have watched Troy Taylor closely over the years when he was coaching innovative high school offenses in California and was eager to see how that translated to college coaching," said Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham in a statement. "He achieved the same results at Eastern Washington and we are fortunate that Troy was interested in bringing that style of offense here to Utah."

What kind of offense does Taylor plan on bringing to a Utah team that has struggled on that side of the ball ever since it joined the Pac-12?

“We will have an attacking style of offense that stretches the field and the defense in every way,” Taylor said. “Creating success for the quarterback will be our utmost priority. If your QB plays well, you have a great chance of winning. Therefore, the development of his fundamentals and skill set are vital. However, it is just as imperative to have an offensive system that is both dynamic and user friendly. That has been the driving force in my offensive philosophy and I am excited to bring this to the University of Utah.”

In 2016, the Utes finished seventh in the Pac-12 in total offense, eighth in scoring offense and ninth in pass offense.

Utah also announced that Jim Harding will serve as the new assistant head coach after two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator.