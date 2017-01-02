A few key dates have marked the early portion of the Utah Runnin' Utes' season.

There was the season opener Nov. 12, which was the first chance for head coach Larry Krystkowiak's new-look team to take the court. Then came Dec. 17 when key transfers Sedrick Barefield and David Collette became eligible to play.

Sunday's matchup at the Huntsman Center against the Colorado Buffaloes was another important day because it was the opening of Pac-12 Conference play for a Runnin' Utes team that was picked to finish eighth in the standings.

Utah certainly passed the test with flying colors, as it led by as many as 23 and cruised to a 76-60 victory.

How the Runnin' Utes won

There are a number of factors that led to the Utah victory, but a key one was the turnover battle. The Utes only turned the ball over 10 times compared with 15 for the Buffaloes, but the timing of the turnovers was key.

Utah started the game horrendously, committing three turnovers in the first 2:33 and three more in the next six minutes. Krystkowiak's club calmed down from there, though, coughing the ball up just once more in the first half and only three times total in the second.

Colorado, however, wound up turning it over 10 times in the first half, including four times in the final 3:49, and the Utes started to take control. Utah finished with 20 points off turnovers compared with 14 for the Buffaloes.

In addition to winning the turnover battle, the Utes were very balanced offensively. Four players finished in double figures compared with two for Colorado. Barefield, who had nine points, tallied eight assists. Utah finished with 18 assists compared with just 11 for the Buffaloes.

The turning point

There were a number of key stretches that led to the Ute win, but the most important was the first 1:40 of the second half when Utah turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage thanks to some aggressive play on the offensive end and questionable shot selection by the Buffaloes. The Utes' lead never got smaller than 11 after that.

What it means

The victory was huge for a Utah team that hadn't yet beaten a high-quality opponent. With a full arsenal of players (Kyle Kuzma returned after missing all but a minute of the team's Christmas trip to Hawaii thanks to an ankle injury), the Utes showed that they should be competitive in each Pac-12 contest.

Grading the performances

Utah

Outside of the early minutes, it was one of those games where just about everything was working for the Utes. It would probably be unfair to expect it every contest, but Utah will surely use it as a springboard for the rest of conference play.

Grade: A-

Colorado

Following the Utes' comeback after they got down early, the game was neck-and-neck until the final few minutes of the first half, and then the wheels started to fall off for a Buffaloes team that has had an up-and-down start to the season.

Grade: C-

Up next:

Utah will go on the road to face the No. 18 Arizona Wildcats in the brutal confines of the McKale Center Thursday night, while Colorado will play at Arizona State that same evening.