A pair of Utah Valley University upper weights remain alive at the 2017 Southern Scuffle after going a combined 7-2 during the tournament's opening day of competition on New Year's Day at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Heavyweight Jordan Karst and 197-pounder Tanner Orndorff will both enter Monday's final day of competition just one win shy of recording a medal finish at the premier holiday tournament. Karst will open Monday's action against the No. 6 seed and 12th-ranked Jared Johnson of the host Chattanooga Mocs, while Orndorff will face off against the No. 8 seed and 2016 NCAA qualifier from Cornell Owen Scott.

"Jordan and Tanner both had very good days and wrestled well," head coach Greg Williams said. "Both have given themselves a chance to place in the toughest tournament there is outside of the postseason."

Karst advanced to Monday's second day of action after going an impressive 4-1 on Sunday, which included a pair of clutch overtime victories in his final two matches of the day. After winning his first two bouts by decision over Campbell's Jere Heino (5-3) and Lehigh's Christian Colucci (5-3), the Wolverine heavyweight suffered his lone setback of the day via a second-period fall to the No. 4 seed and eighth-ranked Denzel Dejournette of Appalachian State. After heading to the consolation rounds, the UVU junior then responded by defeating both Oklahoma State's Tanner Allen and Missouri's Austin Myers in overtime to advance to the tournament's second day of competition.

In his first elimination bout against fellow Big 12 grappler Allen of OK State, Karst and his Cowboy counterpart headed to overtime all deadlocked at 1-1. The two heavyweights then remained tied at 1-all after a one-minute sudden victory period as the match headed to the tiebreaker rounds. Karst, who recently placed third at the Reno Tournament of Champions just prior to Christmas, then picked up a quick escape point in the first tiebreaker round and managed to ride Allen out in the second and final overtime period to record a 2-1 win and advance on to face Myers of Mizzou. With Karst and Myers all tied up at 4-4 at the end of regulation, the Wolverine heavyweight came through again by pulling out a last-second takedown at the close of the first sudden victory period to score a 6-4 victory over Myers.

Orndorff advanced to the Scuffle's second day of competition after reeling off a 3-1 record on Sunday. After opening with a 10-0 major decision over Gardner-Webb's Drew Barrett, the UVU redshirt freshman then dropped to the consolation brackets after falling to the No. 7 seed from Oklahoma State in Derek White by a score of 3-1. Orndorff, who placed eighth in his weight class at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in early December, then responded with back-to-back victories over Virginia's Jay Aiello and Chattanooga's DJ Smith to advance to punch his ticket to the tournament's second day of action.

Trailing UVA's Aiello late in the third period by a score of 8-7, Orndorff regained the lead with a clutch reversal to take a 9-8 advantage. Aiello then sent the bout to overtime with a late escape point. The Wolverine 197-pounder then managed to seal the victory with a takedown in the opening sudden victory round to win by a score of 11-9. Ondorff then followed that up with an 8-1 win over Smith of the host Mocs during Sunday's second session to head to Monday's final day of action.

Four other Utah Valley grapplers advanced to Sunday evening's second session of the tournament, but all four had their tournament runs come to a close that session. Jarod Maynes (133 pounds) along with unattached freshmen Taylor LaMont (125) and Durbin Lloren (133) paced the group by each recording 2-2 records at their first Southern Scuffle appearance, while 174-pounder Kimball Bastian had his inaugural Scuffle run end with a 1-2 outing.

Eight other Wolverines took part at the tournament but had their 2017 runs come to a close during Sunday's opening session. Heavyweight Dustin Dennison led the group by going 2-2 with a pair of major decisions, while 149-pounder Grant LaMont too posted a 2-2 showing, which included a victory by fall. Mitch Brown (125), Koy Wilkinson (165) and Will Sumner (184) were next by each finishing with respective 1-2 records, while Chase Call (141), Trevor Willson (141) and Raider Lofthouse (157) rounded out the group with 0-2 showings.

"Most of the guys wrestled really tough here. It's a very competitive tournament," said Williams. "We come here to have opportunities to compete against ranked opponents. We lost a couple of matches off of mistakes. Those were disappointing, but only because they cost our guys the match. Overall I was really proud that the guys were opening up and really trying to progress and score against top caliber wrestlers."

Sunday's action marked UVU's first appearance at the Southern Scuffle since the 2010-11 season when seniors Benjamin Kjar (125) and Jeb Clark (165) placed at the renowned event.

The 2017 Southern Scuffle concludes on Monday. The tournament's third session begins at 8 a.m. MT, and will be streamed live on FloWrestling. The medal rounds will then take place on Monday at 5 p.m. MT.

Following the conclusion of the Southern Scuffle, the Wolverines (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) return to Orem to host the 10th annual UVU Open on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the newly named Lockhart Arena (PE Building) before returning to dual action on Jan. 13, at home against Big 12 foe Air Force.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.