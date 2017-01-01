The NFL playoff field is set, and 25 players with Utah ties will be on this year's postseason rosters.

That is nine more players than the 16 with local ties that made playoff rosters last season, and 40 percent of the 62 locals currently in the NFL made the postseason.

The University of Utah is best represented, with eight former Utes on NFL playoff rosters. Utah State has six former players in the postseason, while BYU has five and Southern Utah two. One athlete who once played at Snow College also dots a postseason roster.

Seven Utah high schools are also represented in this year's playoffs, including one player each from American Fork, Davis, East, Highland, Skyline, Timpview and West Jordan.

Here's a look at each of those with local ties on NFL playoff rosters, by team, beginning in the AFC.

New England Patriots (AFC No. 1 seed)

Eric Rowe, CB

Utah tie: Played at Utah

2016 season: Rowe, who is making his first postseason appearance, joined the Patriots via trade in September after playing his rookie season in 2015 with Philadelphia. After sitting several weeks while learning New England's system, he played in nine games and started seven while registering 26 tackles and seven pass deflections. Rowe also had an interception in Week 15 against the New York Jets.

Kyle Van Noy, LB

Utah tie: Played at BYU

2016 season: Van Noy joined the Patriots via trade on Oct. 25 and will make his second playoff appearance after playing for Detroit — where he spent two and a half seasons — in the 2014 postseason. He had 52 tackles on the year, including 29 with New England. Van Noy also had a sack, interception and a forced fumble while playing seven games with the Patriots, starting two.

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC No. 2 seed)

Jordan Devey, OL

Utah tie: Attended American Fork High and played at Snow College

2016 season: Devey has spent the majority of this year on the Chiefs' practice squad, playing (and starting) one game for Kansas City. He returns to the playoffs as a Super Bowl winner, having won a ring with New England two years ago.

Alex Smith, QB

Utah tie: Played at Utah

2016 season: Smith led the Chiefs to the AFC West title, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 134 rushing yards and five touchdown runs. Smith, in his 12th NFL season, is making the playoffs for the fifth time in his career (three with Kansas City and two with San Francisco) and is 2-3 as a starter in the postseason, including 1-1 last year.

Daniel Sorensen, S

Utah tie: Played at BYU

2016 season: Sorensen will make his second straight trip to the playoffs after earning a larger role on the Chiefs' defense in 2016. This year, he made his first career start and had a career-best 63 tackles, while adding three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections and a sack. He returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown against New Orleans in Week 7.

Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC No. 3 seed)

No local players

Houston Texans (AFC No. 4 seed)

Tony Bergstrom, C

Utah tie: Played at Utah and Skyline High

2016 season: Bergstrom, in his first season with Houston, was a reserve for the Texans while playing in 15 games. The Utah native is making his first postseason appearance after spending his first four years with Oakland.

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG

Utah tie: Played at Timpview High

2016 season: Su'a-Filo has been the Texans' starter at left guard in 15 of the team's 16 games this season. He will be making back-to-back playoff appearances after being drafted by Houston in 2014.

Oakland Raiders (AFC No. 5 seed)

James Cowser, LB/DE

Utah tie: Played at Southern Utah and Davis High

2016 season: Cowser is one of two undrafted rookies with Utah ties to make the 2016 postseason. He missed the first part of the season after being waived/injured by Oakland, then re-signed to the team's practice squad on Oct. 4. He joined the active roster Nov. 26 and had nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack this season.

Keith McGill, DB

Utah tie: Played at Utah

2016 season: McGill played in every game for the Raiders this year, starting the first two before becoming more a reserve and special teams regular. He had 22 tackles and a pass deflection this year and will be making his first appearance in the NFL playoffs.

Donald Penn, T

Utah tie: Played at Utah State

2016 season: Penn has been a mainstay on the Raiders' offensive line, starting every game at left tackle. He added a touchdown reception against Tampa Bay on Oct. 30. Penn hurt his left knee in the fourth quarter Sunday against Denver, though. As long as the injury doesn't hold him out, Penn will make his second postseason appearance.

Sean Smith, CB

Utah tie: Played at Utah

2016 season: Smith started every game but one for the Raiders at cornerback this season, compiling 40 tackles and a pair of interceptions in his first season with the team. He added 11 pass deflections this year and will be making his third playoff appearance and second in a row after playing in the postseason twice with Kansas City.

Miami Dolphins (AFC No. 6 seed)

John Denney, LS

Utah tie: Played at BYU

2016 season: Denney played in every game as the team's long snapper for the 12th straight season. He'll be making his second playoff appearance and first in eight seasons.

Koa Misi, LB

Utah tie: Played at Utah

2016 season: Misi went on injured reserve on Oct. 10 after injuring his neck early in the year. He had 22 tackles in just three games, including two starts, before the injury ended his season. Misi will be on a playoff team for the first time in his career.

Trevor Reilly, LB

Utah tie: Played at Utah

2016 season: Reilly joined the Dolphins on Dec. 19, as the team signed him off the Patriots' practice squad. He signed to New England's practice squad on Oct. 20 after reaching an injury settlement with the Jets early in the year. Reilly had two tackles in two games for Miami and is making his postseason debut.

Dallas Cowboys (NFC No. 1 seed)

No local players

Atlanta Falcons (NFC No. 2 seed)

Derrick Shelby, DE

Utah tie: Played at Utah

2016 season: Shelby was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 18 with an Achilles injury. Prior to being lost for the season, he played in six games and started four in his first season with Atlanta, finishing with eight tackles and a pass deflection. Shelby is a part of a playoff team for the first time in his fifth NFL season.

D.J. Tialavea, TE

Utah tie: Played at Utah State and West Jordan High

2016 season: Tialavea made his NFL debut in his third pro season in Week 16, scoring a 1-yard touchdown just days after being activated from the Falcons' practice squad. He'll make his postseason debut with Atlanta after the team's first-round bye.

Seattle Seahawks (NFC No. 3 seed)

Will Tukuafu, FB

Utah tie: Played at East High

2016 season: Tukuafu went on injured reserve on Dec. 13 after suffering a concussion in Week 13. He played in seven games, starting one, in his third year in Seattle. He's a playoff veteran, having been a part of a playoff team five years in a row.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Utah tie: Played at Utah State

2016 season: The All-Pro took his game to another level this year, leading the NFL with a career-high 167 tackles in 2016 while starting every game at middle linebacker on one of the best defenses in the league. He added 4.5 sacks, three pass deflections, an interception and a blocked kick this season. Wagner is making his fifth straight playoff appearance and owns a Super Bowl ring, winning one with the Seahawks in the 2013 playoffs.

Green Bay Packers (NFC No. 4 seed)

Marwin Evans, S

Utah tie: Played at Utah State

2016 season: Evans is one of two undrafted rookies with Utah ties to make the postseason this year. He mainly played as a reserve and special-teamer for the Packers and had six tackles on the year.

Kyler Fackrell, OLB

Utah tie: Played at Utah State

2016 season: Fackrell, a rookie and third-round pick, will also be making his postseason debut after earning time as a reserve and special-teamer for the Packers. He had 18 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection this year, including a five-tackle effort with a sack and forced fumble in a Week 5 win over the Giants.

N.Y. Giants (NFC No. 5 seed)

Uani ‘Unga, MLB

Utah tie: Played at BYU

2016 season: 'Unga missed the entire year after being placed on injured reserve by the Giants in May. This is the first time he has been a part of a playoff team in his two-year NFL career.

Detroit Lions (NFC No. 6 seed)

Ezekiel Ansah, DE

Utah tie: Played at BYU

2016 season: One year after making the Pro Bowl, Ansah finally starting showing his old form late in the season after an injury forced him out of three games early in the year. On the season, he had 35 tackles and two sacks while playing, and starting, 13 games for the Lions. Ansah is in the playoffs for the second time in his four-year career after playing for the Lions in the 2014 postseason.

Miles Killebrew, SS

Utah tie: Played at Southern Utah

2016 season: Killebrew, a rookie and fourth-round pick, will be making his playoff debut after playing in every game as a reserve and special-teamer for the Lions this season. He had 28 tackles and an interception on the year.

Nevin Lawson, CB

Utah tie: Played at Utah State

2016 season: Lawson emerged as an every-day starter for the Lions in 2016 in his third NFL season. On the year, he had 57 tackles and nine pass deflections. Lawson will make his second playoff appearance with Detroit and first since 2014.

Haloti Ngata, DT

Utah tie: Played at Highland High

2016 season: Ngata has been a mainstay on the defensive line for Detroit, starting 13 games in his second year with the team. He had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections in 2016. Ngata won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII and is making his eighth postseason appearance.