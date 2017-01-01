I think you've got to play that way, and if you don’t have that star power of an NBA guy to go to, you have to keep the basketball kind of pure and ... you have to do it collectively

SALT LAKE CITY — The team without a face began its conference season in typical style on Sunday, which is to say nobody stood out. Or maybe everyone did. Scoring kudos went to What’s-His-Name. Player of the Game was That-Guy-Right-There.

That’s the Utah basketball team as 2017 rolls in. Not a hotshot in the house. It’s true that Sedrick Barefield went for 35 points against San Francisco last week. But that was a freak occurrence. Otherwise, nobody has scored more than 23 points in a game. Usually, it’s an amalgam.

The players might actually fancy themselves as the Dirty Dozen, i.e. a whole lot of star power, rather than a lack of it. But one thing seems sure: The days of Ticky Burden aren’t soon coming back.

Diva basketball is out of style at the U.

On Sunday the Utes obliterated Colorado, 76-60. Nobody went solo for any extended time, which immensely pleased coach Larry Krystkowiak, though he did admit he would have liked a few more assists.

Either way, there were enough big plays. For instance, Lorenzo Bonam’s corner 3 to start the second half, setting the mood. When David Collette followed with a layup, and Bonam made another, suddenly the Utes were in the van and flying down the carpool lane.

Everybody looked smart, happy and anonymous as the lead stretched to 23. The closing statement came on, ok, a showy lob from Sedrick Barefield to Kyle Kuzma for a massive dunk with 4:52 remaining.

Show over. Thanks for coming. Drive safely.

Trite as it may sound, this is what the Utes need to be as conference play begins. After a slew of players left following last season, what choice did they have? It’s a calculated move on Krystkowiak’s part. Most coaches like to say they don’t have stars, but if they have them, then great. Utah had Delon Wright and Jakob Poeltl, who in 2015 and 2016 were first-round draft picks.

“Well, I wouldn’t mind having those guys back,” Krystkowiak said.

Returning to a starless system should have given Krystkowiak the dry heaves. First time he did this, the Utes stunk. In his rookie year at Utah there were no stars and they won just six games. Their best player was somebody named…um…never mind. The next year, Jordan Loveridge showed up. He wasn’t flashy but he was a nice player. Just not an NBA talent.

The next three years, though, the glamour arrived. Poeltl and Wright are now with the Toronto Raptors. Even though Utah still had a team-oriented system, the number of NBA scouts in attendance said there were stars, as well.

But Krystkowiak told his team before Sunday’s game he wanted to increase assists and decrease individuality. In other words, a regular fam-a-lee.

“I want to be that kind of team,” he said afterward. “Every season has a different story to it…and you have to be able to define your success.”

Against Colorado, if it wasn’t David Collette picking up a paint basket, it was JoJo Zamora or Kyle Kuzma from midrange.

This presents a problem for Krystkowiak, though. After games, it’s hard to single someone out. Like an Oscar-night winner, it’s tempting to thank the cast, crew, producers, directors, wardrobe personnel, agents and screenwriters. This time four players scored in double figures, and another was close. It looked like a kindergarten class where the teacher says, “Who wants to help?” and everyone's kid's hand is raised.

"I think you've got to play that way, and if you don’t have that star power of an NBA guy to go to, you have to keep the basketball kind of pure and ... you have to do it collectively," Krystkowiak said.

While this works nicely in the win-loss column, it doesn’t do much for drawing power, least on the road. A bunch of 10-to-15-point scorers – of which there are six – doesn’t often pack houses. At the same time, the Utes are 1-0 in the Pac-12. They’ll probably need to go above .500 in conference play to make the NCAA tournament.

At that point they can start ramping up the promotions. Their theme song is, of course, “We Are the World."