LOS ANGELES — BYU coach Dave Rose certainly liked the result of his team's 81-76 over Loyola Marymount on Saturday, but there were certainly aspects of the game he'd rather do without, moving forward to Thursday's road game versus Saint Mary's (12-1.)

First and foremost among those undesirable aspects would not be digging a deep 18-point deficit late in the first half. Sure, the Cougars overcame that deficit in Saturday's thrilling comeback win over the Lions, but doing the same should prove much more difficult against a team like the Gaels.

Saint Mary's began its West Coast Conference play with a road win against LMU, coming away with a 72-60 win after leading for the majority of the contest. The Cougars have won just once on Saint Mary's home court over the last five seasons, and will certainly have their work cut out come Thursday.

Against LMU the Cougars were presented with some obstacles preventing them from running sets in a normal fashion. A similar challenge is likely to come up on Thursday, and throughout the rest of the season — something Rose's team must overcome in order to avoid digging deep holes for itself.

“Instead of just forcing our way into doing what we want to do, we’ve got to react to what they’re taking away and take what they give us,” Rose said of what led to the horrendous start against LMU. “And for us, that was the turning point.”

Struggling most from the outset against the Lions was center Erik Mika.

So far this season, the 6-foot-10 sophomore has been able to operate without much resistance — averaging a team-leading 20.2 points per game and 8.9 rebounds. That changed during the first half of Saturday's game, with Mika struggling to just two points on 1-9 shooting.

Things changed in the second half, however, as not only Mika adjusted, but the entire team, so as to free up things inside.

“I think there was more space for him because we kind of changed how we were aligning offensively,” Rose said. “We had more guys on the perimeter. But then I thought we played more aggressively on offense.”

Mika finished the game scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

ZONING UP AND MAKING SHOTS: Switching to a zone defense also proved effective for the Cougars in their second half surge over the Lions.

“Our zone helped us in the second half and we rebounded the ball way better…and then our ability to make big shots," Rose said.

The Cougars were still outrebounded by the Lions 27-16 in the first half, but closed that gap during the second, ultimately finishing with 35 rebounds to the Lions' 42.

As for those big shots made, most of them came from the perimeter in the game's final minutes. TJ Haws hit the two biggest shots — tying the game with a 3-pointer and then giving the Cougars the lead for good, with another.

According to sophomore Nick Emery, Haws' confidence to hit both his shots came from being productive in other areas.

“I think what happened earlier is he was getting to the rim and getting guys shots and that kind of gives TJ a boost in confidence,” Emery said. “To hit those threes — he didn’t even think twice about it. You could tell in his demeanor.”