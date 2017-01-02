The controversy surrounding the creation of the Bears Ears National Monument is nothing new. When President Roosevelt used his presidential power to establish the Jackson Hole National Monument, Wyoming's congressional delegation criticized the president's action as being a blatant violation of states' rights. They believed that the monument would destroy the local economy and Teton County's tax base. Local ranchers trailed 500 head of cattle across the newly created monument in protest.

The creation of Canyonlands National Park proved no exception to the traditional clash of interests between those supporting the creation of parks and those that want the land available for grazing, mining, oil exploration, roads and other commercial use. Both Gov. George Dewey Clyde and Sen. Wallace Bennett opposed the creation of the park. Gov. Clyde's study commission determined rich mineral resources should not be locked up in the purposed park.

It's very likely that if local politicians had control of these lands in the past, some of the national parks and monuments would not exist. Most Americans treasure our national parks and monuments, and future generations will treasure the Bears Ears Monument.

Linn Baker

Bountiful