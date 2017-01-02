Adolescence can be a troubling time for many young people as they confront the personal and social challenges of growing into adulthood. Forms of depression and other maladies can take hold, and many youngsters find it hard to discuss their feelings in ways that can help them work through their problems. in Utah, we see an inordinately high rate of suicide among children ages 10 to 17. And in recent months, we have seen several high-profile cases of teens acting out in violent ways, harming or threatening classmates at their schools.

The incidents are not connected, other than by the commonality of the factors that apparently led to the behavior. The cases include a shooting incident at a Salt Lake County middle school that left a 16-year-old critically injured and his alleged assailant, a 14-year-old boy, facing attempted murder charges. A few weeks later, a 16-year-old boy wielding knives attacked five classmates at their high school in Orem, and later attempted to stab himself. Days later, a 15-year-old brought two guns to his junior high school in Bountiful and fired a shotgun into a ceiling before he was disarmed by his parents, who had followed him to school, apparently out of concern over his behavior.

Social workers say such cases are often the result of children being unable to manage their emotions in healthy, constructive ways. “If they don’t have good social skills and the ability to manage stress, with all of those high emotional peaks that they get in, they can do dangerous things," a crisis worker with expertise in adolescent behavior explained to The Deseret News.

There may not always be clear signs that a teenager is on the verge of doing something dangerous. There are far too many cases of suicide among kids who left few if any clues of their intentions. This is why psychologists say it’s important for parents to be deeply engaged in the lives of their adolescent children, who are at a stage where they may push parents aside as a way to separate themselves from childhood. For parents, it’s not so much about intervention as it is about interaction and intimacy — maintaining a close enough connection to their kids to be able to detect aberrations in their attitudes. And, it’s also about the availability of resources that parents can provide, including professional assistance when help is needed.

An example is a program funded by the Utah Legislature and launched earlier this year that allows teenagers to download a smartphone app called SafeUT, through which they can contact crisis counselors at the University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute by text message 24 hours a day. The app also allows students and others to forward tips about troubling behavior. Counselors field more than 1,000 texts a month, which by itself proves the value and necessity of the program.

Periods of emotional angst in the adolescent years are not uncommon or unnatural. Recent events have demonstrated again how they can boil over into destructive and dangerous behavior. The community has put in place safety nets to help families address such issues. In the end, all of us have responsibility for making sure kids don’t fall into a place where they choose to do something with consequences that can’t be undone.