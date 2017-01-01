SALT LAKE CITY — Larry Krystkowiak's Utah basketball team put in a complete performance in a 76-60 victory over Colorado at the Huntsman Center on Sunday.

After falling behind 10-2 early in the first half, the Runnin' Utes (10-3) defended, passed and scored their way past Colorado (10-4) in both teams' Pac-12 opener.

David Collette was a steadying force for Utah, scoring 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting to go with his nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Bonam and JoJo Zamora were deadly from outside, shooting a combined 5 for 6 from beyond the 3-point line.

Transfer guard Sedrick Barefield had nine points and three steals to go with his eight assists — many of them leading to spectacular dunks late in the second half. Two of those dunks belonged to Kyle Kuzma, who scored 14 points in his return from a lower leg injury.

Derrick White led the Buffaloes with 15 points and eight assists.