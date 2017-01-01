SALT LAKE CITY — Practice was scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Kathy Mendenhall was already nervous as the young BYU setter was still learning the indoor game in 1975 after a lifetime of tennis and beach volleyball in Long Beach, California. The women on the club team (volleyball wouldn’t be a sanctioned NCAA sport until 1990) were preparing for a tournament in San Francisco and knew their new coach was the well-regarded U.S. men’s team coach Carl McGown. Because the Cougars had finished second nationally the year before and boasted some impressive talent, including some All-Americans, the women were both nervous and excited.

“We were sitting in a circle stretching, and in walks one of our All-Americans – three minutes late,” Mendenhall said. “Carl stopped mid-sentence (while talking) to everyone else, and watched (her) walk in and put her kneepads and shoes on.” She took her place in the circle, and then McGown matter of factly asked if she’d like practices to start at 4:03 or 4 p.m.

“He said, ‘That way we can all adjust our schedules to yours,’ ” Mendenhall said. “I had just been taught the first lesson of coaching by Carl McGown — my first McGownism.”

It might be impossible to know the extent of McGown’s influence on volleyball in the intermountain region. Long before the legendary BYU coach passed away Friday afternoon at 79, his name was invoked daily by coaches who studied with him or have been influenced by his philosophy.

For decades, coaches from the smallest 1A programs to nationally-ranked clubs and college programs throughout the intermountain West have referred to his ability to understand and teach the game, his passion for excellence and his influence as a mentor.

“Carl McGown is one of the great volleyball minds in the history of the sport,” said current BYU men’s volleyball coach Shawn Olmstead. “His ability to analyze the game and his team’s training from a unique perspective was why coaches from around the world knocked on his door. Carl Loved volleyball and he loved learning.”

A Long Beach, California native, McGown was an All-American collegiate player at BYU before embarking on a coaching career that would span 50 years and land him inductions into multiple Halls of Fame. In 1973, he became the USA men’s team’s head coach, a position he held until 1976. He coached in seven different Olympics, starting as a technical advisor in 1980 and, most recently, in 2008. He coached the U.S. National Team in seven different World Championships and led the BYU men’s volleyball program from the time it was sanctioned (1990) until 2003.

He won two national titles as BYU's head coach, including the championship in 1999, which was the first won by a non-California school.

While he coached 18 different All-Americans, won dozens of coaching awards, as well as four gold medals as a coach, three of those at the Olympics, it’s his ability to teach the game that will be his most lasting professional legacy.

“Carl has had a great influence on me as a coach,” said former Utah two-sport star and longtime volleyball coach Lori Salvo. “I cannot count how many times I have gone to one of his clinics. I always looked forward to spending time with him in the gym. I knew every time that I went, I would learn something new. His Gold Medal Squared (method) of coaching was the one and only way to coach volleyball.”

Salvo utilized it in building championship teams at Viewmont High, and then her alma mater, Davis.

McGown’s impact wasn’t just imparting technical knowledge. It was instilling passion for the game and confidence in those with those he worked.

“No matter who you were, he always made you feel so important,” Salvo said. “I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to be coached by him. He’s impacted (the sport) in so many ways. I truly loved the man.”

Love is a word that’s often used in discussing how coaches and players feel about McGown.

“I loved Carl like a father,” said West High head coach Kim Norman, who won a state championship as head coach of Highland High, conference titles as Westminster head coach and helped start Intermountain Volleyball Association.

“Carl was an amazing analyst of the volleyball game, but most important, he was a Buddha for life. He taught the principles of good living along with teaching the game with science and passion. My time with Carl in Switzerland taught me so much about training a team that was not so good and forming them into champions.”

Cindy Stuart, head coach at Rich High School, used McGown’s methods to build a powerhouse in one of the state’s most remote locations. She emulated her mentor, holding clinics for the same programs she’d have to compete against in region and state tournaments, elevating the level of play in the 1A ranks.

It’s a story one hears over and over in volleyball from the lowest club levels to the most elite colleges, Olympic teams and those in the pro ranks: McGown’s passionate personality, skills and leadership for the game remain unmatched.

Mendenhall was lucky enough to experience it in a number of ways — as a player, as a coach and as a friend.

“I spent over 40 years making sure I was coaching the same things he was coaching, changing the same things he changed,” said the now-retired coach. “He was an incredible mentor and friend.” But one didn’t have to know him well to reap the benefits of his work and his leadership.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people who have learned the game of volleyball from him, and there is nobody in the world like him,” Mendenhall said. “Personally, I loved and admired him. I will miss him."