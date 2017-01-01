WEST VALLEY CITY — Police made 60 arrests at a single raucous West Valley house party on New Year's Eve when they responded to reports of drug use and underage drinking.

Officers arrived at 4958 S. Piney Park Circle just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found the house packed with 80 people and "large amounts of and drugs and drug paraphernalia," West Valley Police Lt. Robert Hamilton reported.

"It was later determined that the homeowners had allowed their 16-year-old son to have a small party while they were gone for several hours. They came home at about the same time the officers did," Hamilton said.

Police arrested 60 juveniles and minor adults for investigation of consumption of alcohol by minors, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

One juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated for "alcohol overdose" and was later booked into a juvenile detention facility, according to Hamilton.

Two other juveniles were treated at the scene for alcohol consumption, Hamilton said.

As police investigated, several people at the party were "verbally and physically uncooperative," Hamilton said.