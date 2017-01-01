MIDVALE — Unified police say two men are in the hospital with stab wounds after breaking into a town house Sunday afternoon.

One of the men is an ex-boyfriend of the woman that resides in the house, 7370 S. Shelby View Drive. The ex-boyfriend and another man "forced themselves in" the home where the woman's current boyfriend got hold of a kitchen knife, according to police.

Police report that the boyfriend proceeded to stab the two men after they broke a computer inside the home and assaulted him.

Unified Police detective Ken Hansen confirmed the two men drove themselves to the hospital in their truck after realizing they were badly hurt.

— Ivy Ceballo