BROOKLYN — Here we go again.

Just two days after he came back from a toe injury that kept him out of the Jazz lineup for a month, after earlier missing several games with a thumb injury, Utah guard George Hill was injured again in Saturday night’s 91-86 win over Phoenix.

This time it was a lacerated lip that required 18 stitches along with a concussion that will cause him to miss the first game of Utah’s five-game road trip back East as he goes through the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The Jazz will play the Brooklyn Nets Monday night (5:30 p.m. MT) at the Barclays Center to open their week-long road swing that will end the following Sunday in Memphis. In between, the Jazz will make stops in Boston, Toronto and Minneapolis.

Alec Burks has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game at Brooklyn. George Hill (concussion protocol) and Dante Exum (knee) are out. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) January 2, 2017

The good news is that Hill shouldn’t be gone long. And if there was a good game for him to miss it would be Monday’s contest against the Nets, who are tied for the worst record in the NBA at 8-24.

Then again that doesn’t mean much since the Jazz have shown an ability to play down to the NBA’s worst teams all season.

On Saturday night, the Jazz needed all they could to get past the Phoenix Suns, who are tied with the worst record in the Western Conference at 10-24. The game went down to the final seconds and the Jazz weren’t able to breathe easy until Devin Booker’s 3-point attempt with 5.3 seconds bounced away and the Jazz took a 91-86 victory.

In other games against the league’s bottom-dwellers last week, the Jazz escaped with a 102-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (12-24) and on Thursday trailed the Philadelphia 76ers (8-24) after three quarters before rallying to win.

Nevertheless, a win is a win and the Jazz were happy to finish 2016 with a victory as they head out on a tough five-game swing that will see them play two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference (Boston Tuesday, Toronto Thursday) and a Memphis team that has virtually the same record as the Jazz on Sunday.

"It's great to end the year like that," said Rudy Gobert, who bounced back from a couple of sub-par performances with 18 points and 13 rebounds Saturday night. "We have to fly out to New York and be ready for a long trip and keep playing at a high level."

Hill played just seven minutes against Phoenix before getting an elbow to the face from the Suns’ Alex Lin. Because he was experiencing concussion-like symptoms he had to undergo the NBA-mandated return-to-participation protocol and remain out “until he is deemed symptom-free.” In order for Hill to be cleared to play, he must pass the NBA protocol for players, which includes the following: be without concussion-related symptoms at rest; be evaluated by a physician; successfully complete the NBA return-to-participation protocol; and have a team physician discuss the return-to-participation process with the director of NBA concussion program.

JAZZ NOTES: Dante Exum missed his fifth straight game Saturday due to knee tendinitis . . . Alec Burks, who has not played all season after off-season surgery, is getting close to returning to the lineup and will accompany the team on the road trip . . . Brook Lopez is the Nets’ leading scorer at 20.5 ppg, followed by guard Sean Kilpatrick at 15.5 ppg . . . Former Jazz player Trevor Booker, who signed a free-agent deal in the offseason, has started 30 games for the Nets this year and is averaging 9.7 ppg and leads the team with 9.0 rebounds per game . . . The Nets will play in Salt Lake on March 3.