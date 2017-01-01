ST. GEORGE — Former Utah legislator from Murray and former Salt Lake County Republican Chairman Chad Bennion is missing after going on a run on New Year’s Eve.

St. George police said Bennion went running along a trail about 4 p.m. Saturday and was last seen wearing black running pants and a white T-shirt. Bennion is described as a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Valley View Drive.

Officer Lona Trombley said Bennion had his car with him, a black Oldsmobile Bravada with license plate number X413GX.

Bennion’s family has a “good idea” of which trail he might have gone on, but since “Chad is an avid runner and enjoys running on remote trails in the southern Utah area” he could be anywhere, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on Bennion to contact police at 435-627-4300.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.