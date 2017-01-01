The BYU Cougars used a dominating second-half performance to escape with an 81-76 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 76-70 with less than three minutes remaining, the Cougars scored the last 11 points in the game to improve to 2-0 in West Coast Conference play.

TJ Haws led the way for BYU with 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes, to push the Cougars over the top.

Nick Emery added 20 points of his own while connecting on 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars also got some big production on the inside as Eric Mika finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Yoeli Childs chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Trevor Manuel led the Lions with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting while adding seven rebounds.

Stefan Jovanovic added 12 points and five rebounds while Shamar Johnson totaled 10 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Lions dropped to 7-6 on the season, including 0-2 in conference play.

Why the Cougars won

The Cougars made plays on both ends of the floor when they needed them most. They made key defensive spots and knocked down three huge 3-pointers to come away with the hard-fought win.

The defensive effort in the second half also can't be overlooked. After giving up 47 points on 54.8 percent shooting from the floor in the first, the Cougars held the Lions to just 29 points in the second on 41.9 percent shooting, including just 25 percent from beyond the arc.

The turning point

While the 11-0 spurt was the difference, the run started even earlier than that as the Cougars outscored the Lions 26-10 in the last 9:23 of the game. Haws was big during that stretch with nine of his 20 points on three 3-point shots.

What it means

The Cougars showed they had the toughness and the big play ability to overcome a tough shooting night to come away with the key road win.

Unsung hero

L.J. Rose was his calm and consistent self. He led the team with five assists while committing just one turnover. He also came through in the clutch with a pair of big free throws to seal the win.

Grading the performances

BYU

In a game they led for a total of 52 seconds, the Cougars made just enough plays down the stretch to win.

They played a relatively clean floor game with just nine turnovers, but got dominated in the paint (40-26) and got nearly no bench production with just five points and seven rebounds.

Grade: B-

Loyola Marymount

The Lions had things rolling from the outset and looked like they were on track for a big win, before the wheels fell off in the closing minutes.

After a blistering shooting start to the game, they didn't make shots late and stopped attacking the basket.

Grade: C+

Three telling stats

After shooting just 35.5 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from the foul line in the first half, the Cougars connected on 50 percent of their shots from the floor in the second and 80 percent of their free-throw attempts.

The BYU starters outscored the Lions 76-43.

The Lions shot no free throws in the second half, after hitting 9 of 17 attempts in the first. As for the Cougars, they shot 14 in the first and 15 more in the second.

Up next

The Cougars are back on the road for one of their toughest tests of the season against Saint Mary's on Thursday night.

The Gaels are 12-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play after a pair of 12-point wins. Their only setback on the season came at the hands of UT-Arlington in early December.

Saint Mary's is led by junior big man Jock Landale, who is averaging 17.6 points on 62.8 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Another player to watch is Calvin Hermanson, who is averaging 11.6 points on 43.5 percent shooting from 3-point range.