Every year, students at Riverton High have a fundraiser, titled Silver Rush, where they select a foundation to raise money for. This year they chose the Millie's Princess Foundation that helps families with children that have cancer. These students worked hard throughout the month to get donations for this worthy foundation. These donations totaled $191,274. I believe these students and the school should have received acknowledgement for their wonderful work.

Also, the students from Oquirrh Middle School raised $21,000 and South Hills Middle school raised $14,500. This brings a grand total of $226,774 raised for the foundation. To me this is an amazing feat! A huge congratulations to these wonderful students! We are proud of you!

Toni Hansen

Riverton