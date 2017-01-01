I think it's time for the DNC to accept full responsibility for their defeat in the recent election. Stop blaming the Russians, angry white males or James Comey. You have no one to blame but yourselves. When the likes of Donald Trump, without the support of his own party, can beat your nominee, it's time to admit that Hillary Clinton was possibly the worst presidential candidate in the history of U.S. elections and that "your strategy" was not on target. So, stop whining and blaming everyone else and learn from your mistakes. And here's a little free advice: Start distancing yourself from the entertainment industry. They're not doing you any favors.

Ray Dent

Draper