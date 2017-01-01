After an arduous battle over the Bears Ears region in southeastern Utah, President Obama has honored Native American voices throughout the West by creating the Bears Ears National Monument. This designation — prompted by the combined efforts of the Hopi, Navajo, Ute Mountain Ute, Uintah and Ouray Ute and Zuni Nations — is a large step in the right direction towards reparations between the U.S. and her indigenous people.

The new national monument is a wonderful thing for members of the Bears Ears Intertribal Coalition, and a wonderful thing for Utahns, where 70 percent surveyed support these protections. It is a day in history comparable to the making of Zion and Arches, when they were declared monuments decades ago.

Though expected, it is disappointing that our politicians in Utah continue to attack the monument, especially since the final monument boundary reflects a compromise between the acreage they recommended and what the Bears Ears Intertribal Coalition wanted. Bears Ears has been talked about publicly for two years. President Obama has been patient, and only acted after Rep. Bishop’s Public Lands Initiative failed to convince the Republican-led Congress to support his disrespectful land-grab. The Antiquities Act was created precisely for moments like this, and we’re thankful that President Obama had the courage to use it wisely today, demonstrating his continuous respect for a diverse and beautiful America.

Jared Meek

Provo