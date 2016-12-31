RIVERTON — Even though they’re 300 miles from home, there’s something about Riverton’s home court that makes the Dixie Flyers feel right at home.

Dixie dominated host Riverton in the championship game of the Riverton Holiday Tournament on Saturday, running away with an easy 66-46 victory for its second straight tournament title.

Dixie went 4-0 at last year’s tourney, and backed it up with another 4-0 showing this year with wins over Wasatch, Hunter, Kearns and Riverton.

The Flyers are now 13-0 this season, and the defending 3A champs have established themselves as the team to beat again.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do,” said Dixie coach Ryan Cuff after Saturday’s win. “What I like is the guys come ready and willing to work and get better.”

Camden Flinders’ sharp-shooting on Saturday only adds to Dixie’s overall quality. The senior transfer from Colorado came into the game only averaging 3.0 ppg with six 3-pointers all season — a total he doubled with six treys on Saturday as he finished with a game-high 20 points.

“My teammates had some really great passes, and the way they were playing defense they were playing off me in the corner, I just decided to let it fly today,” said Flinders.

Three of his 3-pointers came in the third quarter, key baskets that helped Dixie thwart Riverton’s third-quarter rally.

Trailing by 18 at the half, Riverton scored on six of its first eight possessions of the third quarter to cut Dixie’s lead to 37-28 with 3:40 remaining in the quarter. Flinders buried a 3-pointer on the next possession, and Dixie never led by less than double digits the rest of the game.

Flinders added two more 3-pointers in the final minute of the quarter as Dixie regained the comfortable 50-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“He’s the type of player that can really catch and shoot, and we’ve got guys who can handle the basketball and he’s a guy who’s a big piece of our puzzle,” said Cuff.

Kaden Elzy and Korbyn Elzy combined to add 23 more points for Dixie. Brock Anderson led Riverton in the loss with 12 points.

Dixie took control of the game early on Saturday, opening up a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Flinders drained a pair of 3-pointers late in the quarter to stretch the lead to 18-8 after one.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as Riverton’s backcourt struggled to deal with Dixie’s pressure defense.

The Flyers opened the second quarter on a 13-3 scoring run to push their lead to 31-11 with 1:15 remaining in the half.