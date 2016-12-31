The 18-year tradition of the Utah High School All-Star Duals continues this Tuesday at UVU with an exciting slate of 43 matches on three mats.

The top matches will take place on the center mat, beginning with the 163-pound featured match between Bingham’s Code Moody and Wasatch’s Jakob Discher at 6:30 p.m.

The night will end with the second featured match between Box Elder’s Brock Hardy and Payson’s Jed Loveless at 152 pounds. Hardy is a two-time state champion, while Loveless is a return state champ and three-time state finalist.

Admission to the event is $10, and is a fundraiser for the UVU wrestling program. In addition to the high school all-stars, at 5 p.m. there will be 11 junior high all-star matches taking place.

Tournament organizers selected a team of 14 wrestlers from all five classifications, including a wildcard team of 16 wrestlers comprised from all classifications. From the 86 wrestlers, the organizers determined the two best wrestlers in each weight to compete on the center mat. The other wrestlers were paired together on the outer mats.

Center mat

163 — Cole Moody (Bingham) vs. Jakob Discher (Wasatch)

160 — Kyle Larsen (Salem Hills) vs. Steven Skewes (Duchesne)

170 — Wyatt Monroe (Payson) vs. Dallin Ewart (Delta)

182 — Owen Pentz (Morgan) vs. Tanner Shields (Delta)

195 — Ashton Seely (Juab) vs. Chayce Loveless (Payson)

220 — Brandon Closson (Pleasant Grove) vs. Chase Trussell (Morgan)

285 — Shaun Stockwell (Corner Canyon) vs. Brett Walker (Delta)

106 — Gavin Ayotte (Uintah) vs. Zack Bingham (Bear River)

113 — Dillon Torgerson (North Sevier) vs. Tyson Humpherys (Layton)

120 — Terrell Barraclough (Layton) vs. Brandon Meikel (Kearns)

126 — Jaxon Cole (North Summit) vs. Tanner Benedict (Layton)

132 — Zak Kohler (Wasatch) vs. Carlitos Nava (Morgan)

138 — Brady Lowry (Canyon View) vs. Zac Musselman (Monticello)

145 — Corbin Smith (Wasatch) vs. Logan Jensen (Herriman)

152 — Brock Hardy (Box Elder) vs. Jed Loveless (Payson)

North mat

152 — Taten Ringel (North Summit) vs. Cooper Skinner (Bear River)

160 — Tucker Tomlinson (Uintah) vs. Jason Hatch (Delta)

170 — Brandyn Van Tassell (Maple Mountain) vs. Liam Williams (Desert Hills)

182 — Ritchie Heywood (Wasatch) vs. Noah Porter (North Sevier)

195 — DJ Cohen (Wasatch) vs. Broughton Flygare (South Summit)

220 — Randin Pentz (North Summit) vs. Kelton Cropper (Panguitch)

285 — Riley Taylor (Box Elder) vs. Brady Briskey (Weber)

106 — Dalton Stutzman (Layton) vs. Jayden Williams (South Summit)

113 — Quenton Mortimer (Maple Mountain) vs. Jarett Jorgensen (Morgan)

120 — Trevor Cluff (Wasatch) vs. Brady Poulsen (Delta)

126 — Gabe Terry (Mt. View) vs. Gage Mason (North Sevier)

132 — Derek Fisher (Pleasant Grove) vs. Holden Richards (Bear River)

138 — Tanner Lofthouse (Mt. Crest) vs. Steven Ballif (Wasatch)

145 — Isaac Wilcox (Olympus) vs. McKay Foy (Altamont)

South mat

152 — Stockton Moat (Duchesne) vs. Brayden Stevens (Brighton)

160 — RJ Bingham (Mt. Crest) vs. Mason Mangelson (Juab)

170 — Jaxon Van Tassell (Salem Hills) vs. Kellen Mooney (Duchesne)

182 — Gatlin Thompson (Duchesne) vs. Austin Clem (Layton)

195 — Taylor Money (Viewmont) vs. Cody Miles (Altamont)

220 — Jantsen Manis (Delta) vs. Ryan Gunn (Box Elder)

285 — Aaron Verduzco (Duchesne) vs. Josh Madsen (Bear River)

106 — Mason Denton (Fremont) vs. Jonah Schoppe (Panguitch)

113 — Garrett Ricks (Box Elder) vs. Colby Harper (Duchesne)

120 — Gentry Warner (Juab) vs. Kaden Beckstead (Panguitch)

126 — Brady Knight (Tooele) vs. Hunter Thacker (Altamont)

132 — Shawn Sorensen (North Sevier) vs. Shandon Bradford (Monticello)

138 — Ben Harden (Woods Cross) vs. Logan Crandall (South Summit)

145 — Kayden Canfield (Bear River) vs. Kaleb Kelly (Millard)

