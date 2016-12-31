OGDEN â€” Ogden police have identified a man who died in an apparent homicide Friday night as Steven Snider, 37. The man's hometown was not available, Ogden Police Lt. Jake Sube said Saturday.

Police also released the name of a man identified as a suspect in the incident, which culminated in a two-hour standoff with police but ended without incident.

Jonathan Delgado, 32, has been booked into the Weber County Jail on possible charges of murder and obstruction of justice.

The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near 26th Street and Adams Avenue, when Snider was shot and Delgado barricaded himself in an apartment complex.

Some officers were in the area after conducting an unrelated investigation and rushed to the scene after hearing gunfire coming from the apartment complex, Ogden police said Friday.

Police moved Snider to a safer location nearby, but he died at the scene, Sube said.

The standoff ended shortly before 9 p.m when Delgado surrendered peacefully, police said.

Sube said the incident remains under investigation.