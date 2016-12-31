The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 8-4, on Saturday afternoon in Allen.

The loss snaps the Grizzlies three-game winning streak and four-game unbeaten streak, while the Americans extended their unbeaten streak to eight-straight games. Utah finishes its road stretch to Colorado, Missouri, Tulsa and Allen at 3-1.

Utah took a 1-0 lead 6:05 into the first period after C.J. Eick tucked in a puck after Alexandre Carrier fired it in off the back wall wide following an Allen turnover.

The lead held for 4:54 before the Americans started a stretch of four goals in 1:55 to take a 4-1 lead starting with a power-play goal off a Grizzlies skater and a puck that appeared to be frozen by Utah goaltender Troy Redmann.

Allen added another power-play goal early in the second period before the Grizzlies scored two-straight to make it a 5-3 game. Taylor Richart hammered in a loose puck in front to make it 5-2 on the power play after Tim Daly threw it to the net as Michael Pelech battled in front.

The Grizzlies made it 5-3 at 14:36 of the second period on Mathieu Aubinâ€™s 11th of the year as he took a centering pass from Erik Bradford. Robbie Donahoe picked up an assist as well.

The 5-3 score lasted for 30 seconds before Allen scored on a breakaway and then made it 7-3 one minute later.

Michael Pelech made it 7-4 on his seventh of the season from Aubin and Bradford at 17:26 of the second period before Allen added a late power-play goal to make it 8-4.

Utah outshot Allen, 13-5, in a scoreless third period. Redmann returned in goal for the final 20 minutes after being relieved by Ryan McKay at 4-1.

Utah returns home Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, to host Rapid City.