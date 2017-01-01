Officer Douglas Barney - Officer Cody Brotherson - Bountiful’s Mueller Park parents - Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox - Palmer DePaulis - Dave Durocher - Trooper Eric Ellsworth - Joseph Grenny - Reno and Sunny Mahe - Julie McAdams - Matt Minkevitch - Gail Miller - Saborn Va - Lola Zagey

The Deseret News staff and editors nominated individuals who during this year inspired others or overcame adversity. Some of our Deseret News Heroes are known figures. Others, however, are ordinary individuals who did extraordinary things to serve, lead and encourage. We laud them for their unique contributions and examples, showing Utah what it means to give more, care deeper and build one another. Please augment our list by submitting a letter to the editor or contributing a comment about an individual who inspired you this year.

By age 38, Dave Durocher had served four stints in prison totaling some 15 years. Facing the possibility of another 22-year prison sentence, he was offered the opportunity to attend the Delancey Street Foundation’s residential self-help program. He excelled there and rose to become the managing director of Delancey Street’s Los Angeles facility.

Today, Durocher directs a Salt Lake City-based non-profit called The Other Side Academy. Inspired by Delancey Street, The Other Side Academy likewise aims to help criminals, homeless and substance abusers transform their lives. The Academy enrolls individuals for two years of residential immersion (although some stay longer), and the program provides them with vocational assistance, mentoring, leadership, education and counseling. Fellow Delancey Street graduate Lola Zagey overcame her consuming struggles with addiction, learned accounting and today is running The Other Side Academy’s women's program.

The Academy, which is located in the historic Armstrong Mansion in Salt Lake City, is the brainchild of Joseph Grenny, a successful entrepreneur and serial New York Times best-selling author, known for his book “Crucial Conversations.” With the assistance of additional directors and staff, the Academy is helping bring about miraculous changes one person at a time. If you want firsthand proof, hire them for your next move — the Other Side Movers, one of the business ventures run by the residents, remains among the highest-rated moving companies in the state.

Julie McAdams is perhaps the most active citizen in Salt Lake County — in addition to raising a family, working as both a community mediator and as the associate general counsel for the University of Utah, Julie is also married to Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. Yet, amid her full schedule she found time this year for an important idea. She pitched to a group of refugees about participating in a float for Utah's Days of '47 Parade. The idea soon caught on. The brightly colored float, adorned with multinational flags, made a fitting bookend to Utah's celebration for its pioneer founders, who, not unlike modern asylum seekers, came in search of refuge from at times violent persecution.

Saborn Va is himself a former refugee. Born in Cambodia during Pol Pot’s brutal communist Khmer Rouge regime, his family fled to refugee camps in Thailand and then the Philippines. Va’s family eventually ended up in the United States. Today, Va lives in Utah and works for Deseret Digital Media. In his free time, however, he serves as a leader for a Boy Scout troop made up of young men who are themselves Burma refugees. Va service, he told the Deseret News, is one way to give back to those who gave him so much throughout his journey to American citizenship.

Parents are important. On Dec. 1, Utah was reminded of this fact yet again when two well-attuned, fast-acting parents in Bountiful stormed into their son's classroom to stop their son as he fired a shotgun into the ceiling at Mueller Park Junior High School. Before their teenager left for school in a carpool, the parents sensed some aberrant behavior. They drove to the school without hesitation. Their intuition and action saved lives, including that of their own son.

Tragedy struck the lives of two other parents this year, Reno and Sunny Mahe. In late November, the Mahe family lost their 3-year-old daughter, Elsie, after she was injured in an accident at home. Reno Mahe is a BYU football coach and his wife is a former standout volleyball star. As their daughter struggled for life, friends, family and supporters throughout the sports world prayed for a miracle for Elsie. When it became apparent that she would not survive, the family came up with a “miracle from Elsie” and donated her organs to help save other lives. Throughout the very public loss, the Mahe family demonstrated remarkable faith and spread inspiration well beyond the BYU community. They set a stellar example for the young people they mentor of how to face tragedy and still find ways to bless others.

With a contentious election season now past, many may feel exhausted by politics. Yet, one very poignant political moment came this year in the wake of the horrific Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting this summer. At a special vigil for Utah’s LGBT community, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox delivered a moving speech that connected with people well beyond the Wasatch Front, receiving coverage in numerous national media outlets, including The New York Times and CNN. “There were some kids in my class that were different,” Cox said in the simple, yet powerful remarks. “Sometimes I wasn’t kind to them. I didn’t know it at the time, but I know now that they were gay. I will forever regret not treating them with the kindness, dignity and respect — the love — that they deserved. For that, I sincerely and humbly apologize.” He continued, “You have treated me with the kindness, dignity and respect — the love — that I very often did not deserve. And it has made me love you.”

Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County announced new plans for the way they will deliver services to the community’s most vulnerable citizens — the homeless. Two years ago, local political leaders organized parallel commissions to focus on improving the delivery of homeless services and facilities in and around Salt Lake. These commissions were chaired by noted community leader Gail Miller and former Salt Lake City Mayor Palmer DePaulis. As a result of their work, which involved thoroughly understanding the concerns and needs of various constituents, these two lifelong public servants and those who served with them, helped craft the new plans unveiled this year for delivering homeless services. Their work helped inspire Utah’s Legislature to provide the funding to enact the proposed reforms. Of course, any discussion of helping the homeless in Salt Lake City requires noting the tireless work of The Road Home Executive Director Matt Minkevitch, who has dedicated his career to helping those without shelter in Salt Lake City. His leadership was especially critical this year as the homeless population swelled in the Rio Grande district surrounding the location of The Road Home facility.

Finally, the many individuals who put their lives in danger daily to keep Utah safe are all Deresert News Heroes. We have chosen to highlight the three public safety officers who died while on duty in 2016. Officer Douglas Barney was shot and killed while investigating a traffic accident on Jan. 17. He is survived by a wife and three children. Officer Cody Brotherson was struck and killed during a police pursuit of a stolen car on Nov. 6. He is survived by his fiancee, his parents and two brothers. Trooper Eric Ellsworth was accidentally struck and critically injured while directing traffic around a downed power line. He died from his injuries four days later on Nov. 22. He is survived by his wife and three children. All of these men — as well as their families — are heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep Utah safe. We also recognize and praise the sacrifices of Utah’s Heroes serving in the armed forces, as well as their families. May the example of these and the many other heroes of 2016 be Utah's lodestars in 2017.