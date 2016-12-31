It's been a pretty good experience. Going down there with the Stars, it gives me an opportunity to play and just stay sharp and stay ready to get my opportunity up here (with the Jazz)

SALT LAKE CITY — With the announcement over the summer that the Utah Jazz D-League team would move to Salt Lake Community College and rebrand as the Salt Lake City Stars, the opportunity for player development grew even more.

No longer would players assigned and recalled by the Jazz have to travel to Boise — home of the Idaho Stampede. Now, if the Jazz want to recall a player, he is available to come to the arena in minutes, instead of hours or days.

Joel Bolomboy, selected with the 52nd pick of the 2016 NBA draft out of Weber State, has bounced back and forth between the Stars and the Jazz, being assigned or recalled a total of eight times this season. The most recent assignment came on Dec. 31, when Bolomboy was recalled from the Stars in time for Utah’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

With the Jazz, Bolomboy has played a total of 20 minutes over nine games, scoring a total of eight points and pulling down 10 total rebounds. With the Stars, Bolomboy has played six games — starting five of those six contests — and has averaged 19 points, 15.2 rebounds and two blocks.

“It’s been a pretty good experience. Going down there with the Stars, it gives me an opportunity to play and just stay sharp and stay ready to get my opportunity up here (with the Jazz),” Bolomboy said.

The D-League and the NBA, while both professional basketball leagues, are wildly different. Bolomboy commented that the biggest difference between the two leagues is the size of the players.

“In the D-League, everybody’s not as big as the players in the NBA,” Bolomboy said.

Playing and practicing for both the Jazz and the Stars has its advantages, one of which is Bolomboy gets to learn from both coaching staffs and head coaches, Quin Snyder of the Jazz and Dean Cooper of the Stars.

“(Cooper) is a really good coach and a really good guy. He just wants the best out of us, so he’s going to coach us hard every single time, even if we’re winning or losing, it doesn’t matter — he’s the same guy,” Bolomboy said.

HILL BACK: Phoenix Suns head coach and former Jazzman Earl Watson was complimentary of Jazz point guard George Hill, who recently returned after a month out of the lineup with a sprained big right toe, scoring 21 points on Thursday against Philadelphia — including 13 points in the fourth quarter.

“George has championship experience, he’s been in great challenges and battles, and he’s always been a tremendous floor leader,” Watson said.