The Dixie State women’s basketball team dropped its final exhibition of the season on Saturday in a 68-56 loss to Utah Valley in Orem, Utah.

The Trailblazers cut a four-point Utah Valley lead in half to pull within 4-2 after a layup by Lisa VanCampen early in the first quarter. UVU responded with a 9-0 run during the next four minutes to push the lead to 13-2. DSU countered with a 7-0 run behind a 3-pointer from Tramina Jordan and four points from Matti Ventling to cut the lead to 13-9 with 2:37 remaining in the period. The teams traded baskets for the final two and a half minutes, and the Wolverines took a 20-17 lead into the second quarter.

Dixie State tied the game at 20-20 on a Shelby Kassuba trey early in the second quarter but did not score again for the next five minutes. UVU also went cold during the same stretch, as neither team managed a basket for nearly three minutes. Jordan ended the drought with a 3-pointer to pull DSU to within 25-23 at the 4:22 mark. UVU ended the half on an 11-5 run to take a 36-28 halftime lead.

The Wolverines opened the second half with an 11-3 run to push the lead to a game-high advantage of 16 points at 47-31 with 4:58 remaining in the third quarter. Dixie State countered with a 10-3 run in the next two and a half minutes to pull within 50-41. The game went back and forth during the final 2:18 of the period, and UVU took a 56-46 lead in to the final stanza.

The Trailblazers trimmed the UVU lead to 59-53 midway through the fourth quarter on a layup by Ashlee Burge but couldn’t get any closer. The teams traded baskets in the final five minutes of the game, and the Wolverines clinched the 68-56 victory.

Dixie State shot 34 percent (19-of-55) from the field, 25 percent (8-of-31) from beyond the arc and 66 percent (10-of-15) from the free-throw line. Jordan and Ventling each finished with 14 points, while VanCampen added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Trailblazers return to regular season action next week with a three-game trip to the Bay Area beginning on Tuesday and ending on Saturday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.