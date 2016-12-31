Jordan Poydras scored a team-high 16 points and Brandon Randolph added 11 in an 83-69 setback at UC Davis on Saturday afternoon at the Pavilion in Davis, California.

The Wolverines wrap up their Golden State road trip with a 1-1 record as the team defeated UC Riverside earlier in the week. UVU falls to 7-7 on the season with the loss, while UC Davis improves to 8-7 overall.

UVU took its first lead of the game, 16-15, on a Kenneth Ogbe free throw at the 12:14 mark of the first period. UC Davis responded with an 11-2 run to help the Aggies retake the lead, 26-18, with 8:30 remaining in the half. UC Davis then extended its lead to as many as 13 points, 39-26, with 38 seconds to go in the half, but a Jordan Poydras three in the final seconds of the half cut the lead to 10 points, 39-29, at the break.

The two teams played evenly through the first 10 minutes of the second half until a Neilson tip-in cut the UC Davis lead to just seven points, 61-54, with nine minutes to play. The seven-point margin was as close as Utah Valley would get as the Aggies then extended their lead throughout the rest of the half to secure the win.

Poydras scored his team-high 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including a 4-of-6 clip from beyond the arc. He also hit 2-of-2 shots at the free-throw line and pulled down three rebounds. The 16 points marks Poydras' seventh double digit scoring effort of the season.

Randolph connected on 5-of-17 shots from the field with one 3-pointer for his 11 points. The junior guard also had four rebounds and four assists to go along with his 11 points.

Isaac Neilson fell just short of his fifth double-double of the season with nine points and nine rebounds. Conner Toolson and Kenneth Ogbe each had nine points, while Joonas Tahvanainen helped with seven. Zach Nelson tied a season high on the boards with nine rebounds to go along with six points.

Utah Valley connected on 38.5 percent (25-of-65) from the field, including a 34.8 percent (8-of-23) clip from 3-point range. UC Davis knocked down 48.4 percent (30-of-62) of its shots from the floor and hit 46.7 percent (7-of-15) shots from long range.

Lawrence White led four other UC Davis players in double figures with a game-high 18 points.

Utah Valley returns home to wrap up non-conference play against Antelope Valley on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The Wolverines open WAC play on Jan. 7, at Grand Canyon.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.