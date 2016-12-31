In its West Coast Conference home opener, BYU women’s basketball scored a season high in points while easily putting away LMU, 76-59, on Saturday at the Marriott Center.

"I'm happy for these girls," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "I thought they played one of their better games tonight. Part of it is because we played like we practice. We moved the ball better. We took advantage of what the defense gave us, and we made some nice adjustments. It was a great win."

BYU (7-6, 1-1) shot 50 percent from the field in comparison to LMU’s (5-8, 0-2) 35 percent. The Cougars had the edge over the Lions on turnovers, LMU with 18 and BYU with 14. Of the Cougars' 76 points, 20 came off Lion turnovers.

Four Cougars scored in double figures: seniors Makenzi Pulsipher and Kalani Purcell, and juniors Cassie Broadhead and Amanda Wayment. Broadhead finished with a game-high 20 points and six assists. Pulsipher tallied 19 points and four rebounds, while Purcell and Wayment finished with 13 and a career-high 10 points, respectively. Purcell also recorded a game-high 11 assists for the Cougars.

LMU scored the opening two points of the contest, but the Cougars quickly took the lead back with a 3-pointer from Pulsipher at the top of the key. The junior then went 2-of-2 from the foul line to give BYU the 5-4 advantage.

BYU finally took the 15-14 lead with just more than three minutes remaining in the quarter with a Broadhead jumper. The Cougars began to find their rhythm offensively, and both Brenna Chase and Broadhead chipped in five points in the final two minutes to conclude the first quarter on top, 22-17.

Wayment recorded two quick points with a jumper to extend the Cougar lead to seven at the beginning of the second quarter, and then BYU proceeded to double their advantage with points from Nielson, Purcell and Pulsipher to lead the Lions by 15, 32-17.

Despite the Lions getting within nine, the Cougars remained on an offensive roll and took a 15-point edge over LMU into the locker room, 45-30.

The second half began much like the first half, with Pulsipher sinking a 3-pointer, increasing the Cougar edge over the Lions to 18. With more points from Nielson, Pulsipher, Broadhead and Purcell, BYU would only continue to extend their lead over the Lions to 23 with 4:50 remaining in the quarter. Following another 3-pointer from Pulsipher with less than a minute left, the quarter ended with BYU up by 24, 65-42.

With a comfortable lead and a quarter to go, the Cougars extended the lead to a game-high 27 in the first two minutes with a 3-pointer from Broadhead. Despite going six minutes without a point, BYU found the basket with 1:04 remaining to reach a season-high 75 points and a 17-point lead off a Broadhead layup. The contest ended with the Cougars claiming the 76-59 victory over the Lions.

Up next for BYU is the visiting Saint Mary’s Gaels on Thursday, Jan. 5, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast live on BYUtv. Links to live stats are found on the BYU women’s basketball schedule page.

Caitlan Wrubell is a student at BYU studying communications.

