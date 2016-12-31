Halftime was awesome. We just came in, and Coach wasn’t mad or anything — we just had to play our game. We weren’t playing BYU basketball in that first half.

LOS ANGELES — Um, awesome? Is that what he said?

Despite putting forth one of the ugliest halves imaginable during BYU's thrilling 81-76 comeback win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday, the first words used by sophomore guard Nick Emery to describe the half was "awesome."

One could well assume the "awesome" part came as a result of it finally being over, considering the 47-34 deficit incurred, which was low-lighted with foul trouble, bad shooting, turnovers and otherwise all-around sloppy and uninspired play. But according to players and coaches, the "awesome" part came with coach Dave Rose's demeanor and the subsequent changes it wrought throughout the second half.

“Halftime was awesome,” Emery reaffirmed. “We just came in, and Coach wasn’t mad or anything — we just had to play our game. We weren’t playing BYU basketball in that first half.”

For a team as young as BYU's, Rose didn't feel he'd do anyone any favors by ranting and yelling at his players.

“This is a group that I really feel is learning with us,” Rose said. “So our first league game, on the road — what I really felt when coming into halftime was that we needed to play with more poise. If I’m the one losing my mind, then it’s pretty hard to expect them (to be composed.)”

The result was the Cougars outscoring the Lions 47-29 in the second half to earn the hard-fought comeback win.

Sure, the coaches changed some things up at the half, but the main focus revolved around increasing the energy and intensity — particularly on the defensive end. For Emery, it came as no surprise that his teammates took after Rose's demeanor — maintaining focus and not panicking.

“We learn well from our mistakes and we move on and that’s what we did well tonight,” Emery said. “Next up we have Saint Mary’s, and that’s all we’re going to focus on is them.”

HOME CROWD ADVANTAGE: Saturday's game was played at Loyola Marymount, but as is often the case, the Cougars felt right at home. Credit goes to the BYU fans, who showed up big and proved louder than their LMU counterparts throughout.

“That was so fun for us, and to have our fans show up like they did tonight — it felt like a home game,” said TJ Haws, who as a freshman was playing in the first true road game of his early career.

“We’ve got so many fans wherever we go, and that’s a shout-out to Cougar Nation. They’re great,” added Emery, who has a bit more experience with what BYU fans can bring on the road. “We definitely fed off of their energy tonight.”