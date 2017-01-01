Happy New Year!

With an exciting year ahead, enquiring minds want answers to the hot political questions of 2017. Here are our uneducated guesses on the future. (Note: Please don’t save this column and compare to what really happens.)

Will the Legislature pass a large tax increase for education in the upcoming session?

Pignanelli: “I've learned that the best political reporters never make predictions!” — Jodi Kantor

No increase.

Webb: No, but education will be a key focus of the session. The governor and legislative leaders will try to convince the Our Schools Now leaders that they’re doing enough for education and a tax increase isn’t needed.

Will Trump’s first year be an incredible success with universal praise and love, or will he plunge the nation into a dystopia of depression, war and zombies?

Pignanelli: Neither. But his incessant tweeting drives supporters and detractors crazy. Trumpsters incur great pain trying to explain what the president “really believes” after the weirdest tweets.

Webb: Could go either way. But the zombie part is very real. Some liberals are so hysterical over Trump that they might blow out their blood vessels and turn into zombies. Nothing worse than an irate liberal zombie.

Will any Utahns be nominated by Trump for service in his administration?

Pignanelli: Over time, many Utahns will be tapped for high-profile positions in the administration and judiciary. Too much competence to ignore.

Webb: Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes has a chance, but likely won’t be offered a job he’d be interested in. Chris Stewart for Air Force secretary is a long shot. Don Peay could probably get U.S. Fish & Wildlife if he wants it. Sen. Mike Lee will be on most lists for conservative Supreme Court possibilities.

Will angry former Mormons and non-Mormons finally acknowledge that the renaissance in downtown Salt Lake is a direct result of LDS Church investment in shopping and entertainment?

Pignanelli: The Apocalypse will happen before the haters admit the new vibrancy in downtown is any way connected with the tremendous vision and courage of the church. But there are many families like mine who are eternally grateful.

Webb: It is a sign of maturity and success that the LDS Church attracts detractors who nitpick, disparage and prevaricate.

What happens to Our Schools Now (OSN), an initiative sponsored by Utah business and community leaders to place an income tax increase on the ballot in 2018?

Pignanelli: Many of the sponsors of OSN learned important lessons from Count My Vote and will likely launch an even more sophisticated drive for signatures

Webb: Unless the 2017 Legislature acts, OSN will gather signatures to place the proposal on the ballot.

Will the homeless shelter/panhandling issues improve in Salt Lake City?

Pignanelli: Ingredients exist for some change: tough mayor with a competent staff, strong savvy City Council, and supportive political and community leaders. Final result is hard to predict.

Webb: A lot of people will be helped. But the challenges will never be completely solved.

What will be Orrin Hatch’s big decision for 2018: Retire, or seek re-election?

Pignanelli: The senator’s national and local supporters will continue the public case for another term. This eliminates "lame-duck" status and solidifies a decision (by Labor Day) will be made without deference to external forces.

Webb: Hatch certainly wants to run. He can make a very strong case that his clout is needed to look after Utah’s interests. Utah has probably never had a more influential member of Congress as Hatch. But his poll numbers are weak and former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. could pose a serious challenge. He goes for it anyway.

Will Trump’s Cabinet nominees be confirmed?

Pignanelli: Trump’s business and foundation activities will garner more attention and the lucky nominees garner less flak.

Webb: He gets his men and women.

Will the Legislature be able to fund education, the new prison, water infrastructure, new homeless shelters and keep all the other agencies happy?

Pignanelli: I'm always amazed how legislators are able to fund most priorities and balance the budget.

Webb: We’re enjoying good times in Utah, but a lot of other states are seeing slowing economies. Legislative leaders will stick to the basics and balance the budget.

Will Trump and Putin become best buddies?

Pignanelli: There may be a method to Trump’s weirdness with Putin. If it is for leverage against the Chinese, expect a long “bromance." Otherwise, the lovers jilt each other.

Webb: They will enjoy a mutual admiration society until Putin invades Alaska and holds Sarah Palin for ransom.

Will Trump and Congress repeal and replace Obamacare?

Pignanelli: Parts of Obamacare are collapsing despite Trump (i.e. co-ops, exchanges), but others are sacrosanct and will survive (i.e. pre-existing conditions, easier access to insurance). So, partial repeal and replacement.

Webb: Yes, in a few years.

Will Pignanelli and Webb ever get anything right?

Pignanelli: I inhabit a state of self-delusion so I know I'm right, and when I worry about being wrong, a glass of wine always restores confidence.

Webb: I’ve only been wrong once in my life. It was when I thought I made a mistake. My wife will verify.