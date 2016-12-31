SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said “it’s amazing how fast six years has gone.”

That’s how long it’s been since the Utes joined the Pac-12. Their sixth men’s basketball season in the conference tips off Sunday (4:30 p.m., ESPNU) in the Huntsman Center against Colorado.

Pac-12 men's basketball team-by-team breakdown

The Utes do so with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. They’re 3-1 since transfers David Collette (Utah State) and Sedrick Barefield (SMU) joined the fold. The duo has made an immediate impact and enters the opener with the Buffaloes. Collette and Barefield are averaging a team-high 15.8 and 15.4 points, respectively, after games against Prairie View A&M, San Francisco, Hawaii and Stephen F. Austin.

The last three came in the Diamond Head Classic. Krystkowiak said the journey to Hawaii proved to be “a heck of a trip for our team bonding.” On the disappointing side, forward Kyle Kuzma suffered a lower leg injury early in the 89-86 loss to USF on the first day and was sidelined the rest of the way.

Krystkowiak said the Utes will always have that little asterisk wondering what would have happened in Hawaii if Kuzma had stayed healthy. The junior, who averages 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, is considered a game-time decision for Sunday. He participated in a portion of practice for the first time since the injury on Friday.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle told cubuffs.com that they’re preparing for the Utes with or without Kuzma.

“They’ve got six guys averaging 10 points or more,” he said. “So it’s not just Kuzma. They’ve got a lot of balance offensively."

Besides Collette, Barefield and Kuzma, Utah’s double-digit scorers include Lorenzo Bonam (13.5 ppg), Devon Daniels (10.5 ppg) and JoJo Zamora (10.3 ppg).

Utah, though, still has a long way to go overall in Krystkowiak’s view.

“We've got to grow up fast and quit making the same mistakes — be a little bit more accountable,” he said after the tournament in Hawaii.

The Utes take on a Colorado squad sporting a 10-3 non-conference record. The Buffaloes are led by senior guards Derrick White (15 ppg) and Xavier Johnson (14.5 ppg).

Utah continues Pac-12 play Thursday at Arizona and Saturday at Arizona State.

EXTRA STUFF: Utah is 1-4 in Pac-12 openers since joining the conference in 2011-12. … Colorado leads the all-time series 26-19. However, the Utes have won the past five meetings. … Both teams played Xavier in non-conference play. The Buffaloes prevailed 68-66 in Boulder on Dec. 7, while the Utes dropped a 77-69 decision in Cincinnati on Dec. 10.

Pac-12 opener

Colorado (10-3) at Utah (9-3)

Huntsman Center

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: ESPN 700AM

