SNOWBASIN — A man died Saturday after an apparent skiing accident at the Snowbasin Resort, Lt. Nate Hutchinson of the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.

It appeared the man, who has not been identified, hit a tree, Hutchinson said. There were no witnesses to the incident that occurred sometime before authorities were dispatched about 1:10 p.m., he said.

The ski patrol initially called for a helicopter, but because of weather conditions, the man had to be brought down the mountain to a waiting ambulance that transported him to a hospital where he later died, Hutchinson said.

He said the man was skiing within the resort's boundaries on a regular slope and did not know his age or if he was wearing a helmet.