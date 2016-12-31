LOS ANGELES — T.J. Haws hit two huge 3-pointers late in the second half to lead BYU to a big comeback victory over Loyola Marymount 81-76 in BYU's first road game of the season.

BYU (11-4, 2-0) trailed LMU 47-34 at halftime and was still behind until Haws' triple with 1:51 left to tie the game at 76. He gave the Cougars the lead for good with 37 seconds left with another trey Saturday afternoon.

Haws finished the game with a career-high 20 points, tying a game-high with Nick Emery. Yoeli Childs had another strong game, scoring 15 to go with his eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

BYU's center Eric Mika struggled from the field, hitting on just 4 of 17. He still got a double-double (17 and 10).

Trevor Manuel led the Lions (7-6, 0-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds from the bench. LMU outscored BYU 33-5.