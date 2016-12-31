SALT LAKE CITY — Many columnists are saying good riddance to 2016 and looking ahead to the new year with a bit of fear, citing war and unrest in the Mideast, the complicated machinery of politics and middle class angst among topics worthy of worry. Yet in just about every instance, there is a ray of hope from the columnists that maybe things will be better, that the goodness of humanity will prevail.

It certainly will if we can follow the example of Ed Snoddy, whose story is featured online and in the print edition of the newspaper Sunday.

Deseret News reporter Marjorie Cortez and photojournalist Laura Seitz spent months observing the actions of Snoddy and others he comes in contact with. As Cortez writes:

"Snoddy has a desk in an office along 400 West, but his real office is the outreach van he drives some 20,000 'good quality city miles' a year. He's glued to his cellphone talking to clients, service providers and government agencies solving myriad problems, such as helping one client get a copy of his Social Security card — for the 11th time."

Snoddy works one-on-one helping people. And his formula is simple: He never gives up. He helps the homeless and others in need of a helping hand. He understands addiction. He gives of himself, regardless of the number of times those he tries to help fall short.

And he is just one of many — albeit an extraordinary one — who step up to help Utahns who need to be lifted. It's why there can be joy in difficult circumstances rather than despair, because humanity shines through and successes are born one person at a time.

From Salt Lake City to Utah's rural communities, good deeds by Utahns give Utah a reputation not just of natural beauty and economic strength, but as a benevolent place where charitable giving and voluntary service to others is tops in the country.

Tragedy and hardship will continue in 2017, as it does every year. But it cannot drown out that spirit that Utahns carry of helping others and lifting them through times of hardship.

The novelist John Straley penned a book 20 years ago under the title of "The Music of What Happens." In it he quotes a tale from James Stephens' "Irish Fairy Tales." The tale has stayed with me, and it's apt prose for how we approach 2017:

"Once, as they rested on a chase, a debate arose among the Fianna-Finn as to what was the finest music in the world.

'Tell us that,' said Fionn, turning to Oisin.

'The cuckoo calling from the tree that is highest in the hedge,' cried his merry son.

'A good sound,' said Fionn. 'And you, Oscar,' he said, 'what is to your mind the finest of music?'

'The top of music is the ring of a spear on the shield,' cried the stout lad.

'It is a good sound,' said Fionn.

And the other champions told their delight: the belling of a stag across water, the baying of a tuneful pack heard in the distance, the song of a lark, the laugh of a gleeful girl, or the whisper of a moved one.

'They are good sounds all,' said Fionn.

'Tell us, chief,' one ventured, 'what you think?'

'The music of what happens,' said great Fionn, 'that is the finest music in the world.'

And so it is. Your lives — your music — and the effort you give to others, that is what we hope to report on in 2017.

Happy new year.

Doug Wilks is editor of the Deseret News.