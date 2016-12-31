Say goodbye and farewell to 2016. As for 2017, hey, we're glad to see ya.

Yes, 2016 — a year that brought Beehive State sports fans far too much sorrow and disappointment — is thankfully in the rearview mirror.

Between the death of beloved former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards, the passing of longtime BYU men's volleyball coach Carl McGown and cherished Weber State women's golf coach Jeff Smith, the tragic death of BYU assistant coach Reno Mahe's 3-year-old daughter Elsie, the illness that befell iconic Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan, and good-but-frustrating seasons by the Jazz, along with the University of Utah and BYU football teams, and a terribly disappointing 3-win season by Utah State's football squad, well, let's just say that 2016 certainly left a lot of folks hoping for much better things to come in the new year.

And here they are. Indeed, with that goal in mind, here are some things that could happen, or that we wish would happen, and in some cases definitely should happen in 2017:

January — Alabama's football team suffers a stunning 31-27 loss to Clemson in the national championship game, and college football fans all across America — at least, everywhere with the possible exception of Tuscaloosa — rejoice wildly when they see the seemingly invincible Crimson Tide toppled.

February — The dynamic rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott lead the Dallas Cowboys to an unlikely 24-23 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles so broadly and shouts "How ’bout them Cowboys!" so darned much that he has to undergo an emergency do-over on his plastic surgery. … Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert are selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game.

March — The BYU men's basketball team, led by stellar sophomore big man Eric Mika, earns an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament and, lo and behold, gets to play its first two games not far from home at Vivint Arena, where the Cougars win twice to reach the Sweet 16. And Weber State, led by senior guard Jeremy Senglin, makes its second straight trip to the Big Dance.

April — Tiger Woods makes a triumphant return to Augusta National and shocks everyone in the world — well, except for Tiger himself, of course — by winning The Masters. … The Jazz reach the NBA playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, facing the L.A. Clippers in the first round.

May — After winning their first-round series in six games, the Jazz are eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by San Antonio. … After navigating a challenging gauntlet of player injuries and guiding his team to a 50-win regular season, Utah's Quin Snyder is named NBA Coach of the Year.

June — Golden State, despite its one-two-three punch of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combining for over 75 points per game, fails to win the championship against Cleveland after Draymond Green, in a fit of temporary insanity, is suspended for two games in the NBA Finals for purposely kicking Cavaliers' star LeBron James squarely in the, shall we say, Bolomboys.

July — After signing former U.S. Men's National Team star Landon Donovan just before the season started, Real Salt Lake continues to be the surprise team in Major League Soccer, and Rio Tinto Stadium is rocking again.

August — After weeks of negotiations, Jazz fans and the front office breathe a huge sigh of relief when point guard George Hill and small forward Gordon Hayward each finally sign multi-year deals with the team. Utah is immediately stamped as a strong contender for a top-three finish in the Western Conference.

September — BYU breaks its streak of six straight losses against arch-rival Utah with an emotion-charged victory that, perhaps fittingly, takes place at standing-room-only LaVell Edwards Stadium. The final score? 34-31. The postgame celebration? Probably the best-ever party in Provo, producing a record-setting day for the sale of Krispy Kremes, Baskin-Robbins ice cream and root beer.

October — Bolstered by victories over LSU, Utah, Wisconsin and Boise State, the BYU football team breaks into the top 25, where it's joined by the Utes, whose red-zone offense has finally figured things out.

November — The Cleveland Indians return to the World Series and, this time, they finish what they started by beating the Chicago Cubs in six games. It's the Indians' first World Series title since 1948 and, somewhat shockingly, Cleveland, of all places, is declared "The City of Champions."

December — The University of Utah football team reaches the Pac-12 title game for the first time in the program's history, assuring that there will be no need to change offensive coordinators — again — at the end of the season. … The Utes, Cougars and Aggies all go to bowl games, and Weber State reaches the second round of the FCS playoffs. … The Jazz, at 25-9, live up to those lofty preseason expectations, and sports fans across the Beehive State, along with Krispy Kreme locations throughout northern Utah, fondly look back on 2017 as "The Year of Being Fat and Happy."