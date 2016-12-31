SAN FRANCISCO — Defending champion Oregon was tabbed as the team to beat at Pac-12 Media Day in October.

“We've always come from the back of the pack, and this year, the expectations are higher,” said head coach Dana Altman. “So it will be interesting to see how our group handles it. But hopefully they'll work very hard, be unselfish, play as a team.”

Thus far, the Ducks (13-2) have lived up to their first-ever No. 1 billing. They opened Pac-12 play last week with wins at home over previously undefeated UCLA (89-87) and USC (84-61).

The Bruins and Trojans are both 14-1 overall entering the new year, while Arizona (12-2) and Colorado (10-3) are the other teams in the conference with double-digit victories at this time.

Utah (9-3), California (9-4), Stanford (8-5), Arizona State (8-6), Washington (7-5) and Washington State (7-5) are next in overall wins, while Oregon State (4-11) is the lone team in the Pac-12 with a losing record.

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Record: 12-2, 1-0

Statistical leaders: Lauri Markkanen (15.9 ppg); Lauri Markkanen (7.5 rpg); and Parker Jackson-Wright (5.1 apg)

Best win: 65-62 over No. 12 Michigan State in Honolulu on Nov. 12.

Worst loss: 69-65 to Butler in Las Vegas on Nov. 26.

Fast fact: Sophomore guard Allonzo Trier, who averaged 14.8 points last season, has yet to play in 2016-17 because of an NCAA suspension.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Record: 8-6, 1-0

Statistical leaders: Torian Graham (18.6 ppg); Obinna Oleka (10.5 rpg); and Shannon Evans II (4.6 apg)

Best win: 74-63 at San Diego State on Dec. 10.

Worst loss: 81-70 at home to New Mexico State on Dec. 17.

Fast fact: The Sun Devils opened Pac-12 play with a 98-93 win at Stanford on Dec. 30.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Record: 9-4, 0-1

Statistical leaders: Charlie Moore (15.8 ppg); Ivan Rabb (9.8 rpg); and Charlie Moore (3.3 apg)

Best win: 71-61 over Wyoming on Nov. 25.

Worst loss: 77-65 to San Diego State on Nov. 21.

Fast fact: The Bears dropped a 69-62 decision at home to Arizona in their Pac-12 opener.

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Record: 10-3, 0-0

Statistical leaders: Derrick White (15 ppg); Wesley Gordon (8.5 rpg); and Derrick White (3.8 apg)

Best win: 68-66 over Xavier on Dec. 7.

Worst loss: 72-58 to Colorado State on Nov. 30.

Fast fact: The Buffaloes fell to BYU 79-71 in Provo on Dec.10.

OREGON DUCKS

Record: 13-2, 2-0

Statistical leaders: Dillon Brooks (14.8 ppg); Jordan Bell (8.1 rpg); and Payton Pritchard (4.1 apg)

Best win: 89-87 over No. 2 UCLA on Dec. 28.

Worst loss: 65-51 to Georgetown in Maui on Nov. 21.

Fast fact: The Ducks are off to a 2-0 start in the Pac-12 after knocking off previously unbeaten UCLA and USC at home.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Record: 4-11, 0-2

Statistical leaders: Tres Tinkle (20.2ppg); Dew Eubanks (8.9 rpg); and Stephen Thompson Jr. (3.2 apg)

Best win: 69-50 over Kent State on Dec. 21.

Worst loss: 93-90 in overtime to Savannah State on Dec. 11.

Fast fact: The Beavers are 0-2 in Pac-12 contests after home losses to UCLA and USC.

STANFORD CARDINAL

Record: 8-5, 0-1

Statistical leaders: Reid Travis (18 ppg); Reid Travis (8.5 rpg); and Christian Sanders (3.9 apg)

Best win: 66-52 over Seton Hall in Orlando on Nov. 27.

Worst loss: 72-49 at SMU on Dec. 19.

Fast fact: Former UAB coach Jerod Haase is in his first season at the helm of the Cardinal.

UCLA BRUINS

Record: 14-1, 1-1

Statistical leaders: T.J. Leaf (17.5 ppg); Thomas Welsh (9.2 rpg); and Lonzo Ball (8.1 apg)

Best win: 97-92 at No. 1 Kentucky on Dec. 3.

Worst loss: 89-87 at No. 21 Oregon on Dec. 28.

Fast fact: The Bruins lead the nation with 23.1 assists per game.

USC TROJANS

Record: 14-1, 1-1

Statistical leaders: Elijah Stewart (14.7 ppg); Chimezie Metu (8.1 rpg); and Jordan Mclaughlin (5 apg)

Best win: 65-63 at Texas A&M on Nov. 18.

Worst loss: 84-61 at No. 21 Oregon on Dec. 30.

Fast fact: The Trojans went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 1970-71.

UTAH UTES

Record: 9-3, 0-0

Statistical leaders: David Collette (15.8 ppg); Kyle Kuzma (10.2 rpg); and Kyle Kuzma (3.2 apg)

Best win: 87-80 over Utah Valley on Dec. 6.

Worst loss: 89-86 to San Francisco in Hawaii on Dec. 22.

Fast fact: The Utes added transfers David Collette (USU) and Sedric Barefield (SMU) to the active roster on Dec. 17.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Record: 7-5, 0-0

Statistical leaders: Derrick White (15 ppg); Wesley Gordon (8.5 rpg); and Malachi Flynn (3 apg)

Best win: 86-47 over Western Kentucky in Las Vegas on Nov. 25.

Worst loss: 98-90 to Yale on Nov. 13.

Fast fact: The Huskies haven’t had a winning Pac-12 record since going 14-4 in 2011-12.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Record: 7-5, 0-0

Statistical leaders: Josh Hawkinson (15.2 ppg); Josh Hawkinson (10.8 rpg); and Derrick White (3.8 apg)

Best win: 83-76 over Utah Valley on Nov. 30.

Worst loss: 70-54 to New Orleans on Dec. 3.

Fast fact: The Cougars enter conference play on a two-game winning streak.